Statesville Road Runners Track Club shined on the national stage in recent weeks, having sent 14 student-athletes to Junior Olympic competitions.

Statesville High rising senior Janiya Johnson headlined the performances, earning silver in the 100 meters and bronze in the 200 meters during the AAU Junior Olympic Games in Iowa which concluded this past weekend. Johnson was named an All-American.

Janelia Williams was named a USATF All-American following her sixth-place finish in the 200 meters and ninth-place finish in the 100 meters at the USATF Jr. Olympics held in Eugene, Oregon.

There were other solid showings for the track club, including Mooresville High’s De’Rell Scott, who was a national semifinalist in the 200 meters.

“It was a great experience for the kids being able to travel the country and compete at the highest level,” Road Runners track coach Dave Rucker said. “Their success shows what our community can bring to the national level given the opportunity.”

Other notables:

Cam Simpson Jr. finished 15th in the 100-meter hurdles;

Jasmine Peoples, of Mooresville High, finished among the top 60 in the triple jump;

Ja’Miyah Smith finished 31st in the 100 meters;

In the 13-14 year-old 4x100-meter relays, Simpson, Tyzere Rucker, Kymani Lyons-Dickens and Chaven Rucker, Jr. placed 19th in the boys’ competition and Smith, Zoe Finger, Jade Ikard and Kaziya Cromwell placed 39th in the girls’ competition.

In addition, Cromwell was a national qualifier in the long jump, and Tyren Daniels was a national qualifier in the 100 and 200 meters.