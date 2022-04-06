 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statesville Recreation and Parks Department preps for youth basketball summer program

basketball logo

The Statesville Recreation and Parks Department will be accepting registration for the 2022 Summer Youth Basketball Program beginning May 2.

Early bird registration will run from May 2-16 with a $30 registration fee. Late registration will follow from May 17-23 with a $40 registration fee.

A birth certificate will be required for any first-time participant signing up for either program. This program will begin in mid-June and run throughout the summer.

The Youth Basketball Program is open to boys and girls, ages 5-12. Leagues will include: 5-6 year old and 7-8 year old Instructional Leagues, 9-10 year old Pee Wee League and 11-12 year old Midget League. The age cut off for the program is June 1, 2022.

For more information please contact Daniel Lewis at 704-878-3429 or email dlewis@statesvillenc.net

