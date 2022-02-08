Statesville Recreation and Parks Department holding interest meeting for softball leagues

The Statesville Recreation and Parks Department announced it will hold an interest meeting for its adult softball programs at 5:30 p.m. March 14 in the Statesville Fitness & Activity Center.

All team managers or a team representative are urged to attend.

This spring SRPD is looking to offer adult men's softball, adult women's softball and adult co-ed softball. They will be USSSA sanctioned.

The league entry fee is $100 per team. The deadline for team entry is 5 p.m. April 4. No teams will be accepted afterward.

There is an umpire fee of $20 per game, per team.

League play is tentatively scheduled to begin in mid-April with games played through the week.

For more information contact Daniel Lewis at dlewis@statesvillenc.net or call 704-878-3429.