Statesville pounds St. Stephens, locks up no worse than a share of WFAC title

Unfortunately for the Indians, they left Statesville’s potent offense plenty of time to score. And the Greyhounds did just that, scoring on a 1-yard run by Stevenson with 36 seconds left in the half to lead 28-6 at the break.

Statesville came right out of the locker room with some trickery to extend the lead to 36-6 after Munoz connected with Jaylen Himes on a pass.

Himes caught the ball and made it to the 8-yard line before being wrapped up by the St. Stephens defense. But Himes was able to lateral the ball to Stevenson while the play was still live, and Stevenson walked into the end zone for his fourth touchdown of the night.

St. Stephens responded with some trickery of its own and scored to cut the lead to 36-14, but the Greyhounds responded again on the next drive with a 56-yard run from Harrison-Connor, and they did not look back.

Harrison-Connor added another two touchdown runs of 40 and 29 yards respectively to cap a great evening on the ground for the senior.

Harrison-Connor finished with seven carries for 173 yards and four touchdowns.

“The line was blocking for me and getting a good push,” Harrison-Connor said of his career night. “Blocking and the coaching staff made some great calls.”