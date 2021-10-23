Statesville pounds St. Stephens, locks up no worse than a share of WFAC title

HICKORY—Statesville (8-0, 6-0) clinched a share of the Western Foothills Athletic Conference championship with a 57-14 victory over St. Stephens (1-7, 1-5) on Friday night.
The Greyhounds got off to a hot start, forcing St. Stephens to a three-and-out on its first drive and scoring just plays later when Steven Smith caught a screen pass from Zamari Stevenson and took it 71 yards to the house.
Statesville scored two more times in the first quarter on a Stevenson to Elijah Munoz 51-yard score and a 14-yard run by Jz Harrison-Connor to lead 21-0 at the end of the opening period.
Statesville head coach Randall Gusler was happy with his team’s performance in what some would call a trap game before next week’s clash with Hickory.
“I think the guys came out and did a very good job this week,” Gusler said. “We didn’t overlook St. Stephens. We tried to work on some things so that we are good and ready for down the road, but our guys did a good job tonight and were keyed in on what was going on.”
After falling behind 21-0, St. Stephens did not roll over. The Indians took up most of the second quarter on a long drive, finally finding the end zone on a 7-yard pass from Peyton Young to Ty Mclauchlin to cut the Statesville lead to 21-6 with just under four minutes remaining.
Unfortunately for the Indians, they left Statesville’s potent offense plenty of time to score. And the Greyhounds did just that, scoring on a 1-yard run by Stevenson with 36 seconds left in the half to lead 28-6 at the break.
Statesville came right out of the locker room with some trickery to extend the lead to 36-6 after Munoz connected with Jaylen Himes on a pass.
Himes caught the ball and made it to the 8-yard line before being wrapped up by the St. Stephens defense. But Himes was able to lateral the ball to Stevenson while the play was still live, and Stevenson walked into the end zone for his fourth touchdown of the night.
St. Stephens responded with some trickery of its own and scored to cut the lead to 36-14, but the Greyhounds responded again on the next drive with a 56-yard run from Harrison-Connor, and they did not look back.
Harrison-Connor added another two touchdown runs of 40 and 29 yards respectively to cap a great evening on the ground for the senior.
Harrison-Connor finished with seven carries for 173 yards and four touchdowns.
“The line was blocking for me and getting a good push,” Harrison-Connor said of his career night. “Blocking and the coaching staff made some great calls.”
Next, Statesville will renew a long-time rivalry with Hickory. With a win at home, Statesville would claim the WFAC title outright. A Hickory win would likely result in a three-team tie between Statesville, Hickory and North Lincoln.
“Next week is a big week,” Gusler said. “It’s Hickory in the hollow, a big one.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Statesville;21;7;22;7—57
St. Stephens;0;6;8;0—14
First quarter
S-Stevenson 71 pass to Smith (Sam Buckner kick), 9:16
S-Stevenson 51 pass to Munoz (Buckner kick), 2:45
S-Harrison-Connor 14 run (Buckner kick), :24
Second quarter
STS-Young 7 pass to McLauchlin (kick failed), 3:41
S-Stevenson 1 run (Buckner kick), :36
Third quarter
S-Munoz 46 pass to Himes; Himes lateral to Stevenson for 8 run (2-point conversion), 11:11
STS-Gaither 7 run (2-point conversion), 9:07
S-Harrison-Connor 56 run (Buckner kick), 6:45
S-Harrison-Connor 40 run (Buckner kick), 1:50
Fourth quarter
S-Harrison-Connor 29 run (Buckner kick), 8:57