Statesville Owls to retire two jersey numbers

The Statesville Owls announced via social media that this summer season they will retire the numbers 16 and 21 previously worn by R.J. Conner and Grayson Chapman, respectively.

Both Conner and Chapman were members of the wooden-bat college summer league team the last four seasons.

Conner starred at Statesville High School, where he was named the R&L county baseball player of the year in 2017. He went on to play collegiately at Catawba Valley Community College and Queens University of Charlotte.

Chapman starred at Alexander Central High School. He helped Wingate win the NCAA Division II College World Series last season.