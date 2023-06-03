The Statesville Owls open the season tonight at 7 when they host High Point.
They will play their home games at West Iredell High School this season.
On Tuesday, the Owls welcome the two-time defending Southern Collegiate Baseball League champion Mooresville Spinners.
Their 2023 schedule is as follows:
June 3
High Point at Statesville Owls
June 5
Statesville Owls at Regulators
June 6
Mooresville Spinners at Statesville Owls
June 7
Concord A’s at Statesville Owls
June 9
Statesville Owls at Queen City Corndogs (DH)
June 10
Statesville Owls at Mooresville Spinners
June 12
Lake Norman Copperheads at Statesville Owls
June 13
Concord A’s at Statesville Owls
June 15
Race City Bootleggers at Statesville Owls
June 16
Statesville Owls at Regulators
June 17
Mooresville Spinners at Statesville Owls
June 19
Statesville Owls at Regulators
June 20
Queen City Corndogs at Statesville Owls (DH)
June 21
Mooresville Spinners at Statesville Owls
June 23
Statesville Owls at Regulators
June 24
Statesville Owls at Concord A’s
June 29
Queen City Corndogs at Statesville Owls
June 30
Regulators at Statesville Owls
July 1
Statesville Owls at Lake Norman Copperheads
July 3
Statesville Owls at Concord A’s
July 7
Regulators at Statesville Owls
July 8
Lake Norman Copperheads at Statesville Owls
July 10
Statesville Owls at Concord A’s
July 11
Queen City Corndogs at Statesville Owls
July 12
Statesville Owls at Lake Norman Copperheads
July 14
Statesville Owls at Mooresville Spinners
July 15
Queen City Corndogs at Statesville Owls
July 17
Lake Norman Copperheads at Statesville Owls
July 18
Statesville Owls at Mooresville Spinners
July 19
Statesville Owls at Queen City Corndogs
July 20
Statesville Owls at High Point Locos
July 21
Regulators at Statesville Owls
July 24-30, SCBL Playoffs