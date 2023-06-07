The Statesville Owls improved to 2-0 overall and 2-0 in the Southern Collegiate Baseball League with their 7-4 victory over the Mooresville Spinners on Tuesday night at West Iredell High School.

It was the first loss of the season for the Spinners (2-1, 1-1).

Sion Barnette (Erskine) recorded two hits and drove in two runs to lead the Owls offense.

Jay Leonard (Bryant & Stratton) pitched three innings to close the game and earn the win on the mound. He relieved Scott Meitzler (Lenoir-Rhyne), who worked the first six innings for Statesville.

The Owls were back home Wednesday night against the Concord A’s. The Spinners kicked off a four-game home stretch by entertaining the Lake Norman Copperheads.

On Monday, the Owls won their first game of the season, going on the road and beating the Regulators 7-4 in their SCBL opener.

Statesville scored six runs in the seventh inning to pull ahead 6-3. Sion Barnette (Erskine) scored Troy Clary (Rockingham CC) on a sacrifice fly. Nick Smith (Tallahassee CC) hit an RBI double to score Elec Yount (Catawba Valley CC). JD James (Caldwell Tech) doubled to drive in Noah Moritz (Bluefield State). Smith and James scored on wild pitches.

Drew Park (Caldwell Tech) drove in Adam Featherstone (Rockingham CC) for the final run in the sixth.

JD Basinger (Catawba) threw two scoreless innings for the pitching win. Ian Bingham earned the save.