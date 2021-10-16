Statesville overwhelms North Iredell, stays unbeaten

OLIN—Statesville (7-0, 5-0) brought an unbeaten record into Raider Ravine and walked out on Friday night with it still unblemished powering to 44-0 win over North Iredell (2-5, 2-3) to remain atop the Western Foothills Athletic Conference.
A powerful, fast and disciplined Greyhound defense, which has given up only 3.6 points per game over its last five games, stuffed any Raider advancement allowing just five first downs in the contest. The Raiders crossed the 50-yard line just once in the game on a muffed punt by Statesville just after halftime.
“Everyone is beginning to know their spot and they’re playing together as a group,” Statesville head coach Randall Gusler said. “It’s a good time for them to keep getting better and better each week.”
While the defense held strong, the Greyhound offense motored on behind a three-touchdown performance by senior running back JZ Harrison-Connor. He broke open the scoring in the first quarter recovering the muffed pitch and taking it in from 12 yards out. The ensuing Statesville drive saw Harrison-Connor scamper 39 yards on the first play to double the Greyhounds early lead 12-0. Both two-point attempts failed for Statesville on those two scores.
Harrison-Connor capped his night with a 25-yard run in the second quarter. He piled up 138 yards on 16 carries and those three scores.
Junior Greyhound kicker Sam Buckner converted a 38-yard field goal and sophomore defensive back Mekiaun Davis returned a fumble recovery five yards to position Statesville ahead 29-0 at halftime.
“We just came in and took advantage of what [North Iredell] was giving us and moved the ball well,” Gusler said.
Senior quarterback Zamari Stevenson opened the second half scoring for the Greyhounds on a two-yard dive into the end zone. Stevenson hit Steven Smith for an 11-yard touchdown the next Statesville possession to shut the door completely on North Iredell.
Smith hauled in three catches for 35 yards and that score. Stevenson went 12-for-14 through the air for 130 yards and one touchdown.
Sophomore running back Sabino Moreno carried the ball 21 times for the Raiders and amassed a team-high 66 yards.
Statesville and the Hickory Tornadoes (5-3, 4-1) are on a collision course for a regular-season finale in two weeks but play two of the bottom four teams in the conference next Friday. Statesville will travel to St. Stephens (1-6, 1-3) and Hickory will host Fred T. Foard (0-7, 0-5). While it’s possible to get caught looking ahead, Gusler feels his team realizes the opportunity they have to complete a perfect season.
“[Hickory] is getting better and they’re starting to beat some good teams and it’s probably going to be a showdown that last week,” Gusler said. “Our guys see that too and they know [Hickory] is getting better and they know it’ll be key to get through these next two weeks of the regular season.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Statesville 44, North Iredell 0
Statesville;12;17;15;0—44
North Iredell;0;0;0;0—0
First Quarter
S—JZ Harrison-Connor 12 run (2 point no good) 6:47
S—Harrison-Connor 39 run (2 point no good) 3:47
Second Quarter
S—Sam Buckner 39 field goal 11:00
S—Harrison-Connor 25 run (Buckner kick) 7:04
S—Mekiaun Davis 5 fumble recovery (Buckner kick) 1:27
Third Quarter
S—Zamari Stevenson 2 run (2 point good) 6:43
S—Stevenson 11 pass to Steven Smith (Buckner kick) 2:59