Statesville overwhelms North Iredell, stays unbeaten

Junior Greyhound kicker Sam Buckner converted a 38-yard field goal and sophomore defensive back Mekiaun Davis returned a fumble recovery five yards to position Statesville ahead 29-0 at halftime.

“We just came in and took advantage of what [North Iredell] was giving us and moved the ball well,” Gusler said.

Senior quarterback Zamari Stevenson opened the second half scoring for the Greyhounds on a two-yard dive into the end zone. Stevenson hit Steven Smith for an 11-yard touchdown the next Statesville possession to shut the door completely on North Iredell.

Smith hauled in three catches for 35 yards and that score. Stevenson went 12-for-14 through the air for 130 yards and one touchdown.

Sophomore running back Sabino Moreno carried the ball 21 times for the Raiders and amassed a team-high 66 yards.

Statesville and the Hickory Tornadoes (5-3, 4-1) are on a collision course for a regular-season finale in two weeks but play two of the bottom four teams in the conference next Friday. Statesville will travel to St. Stephens (1-6, 1-3) and Hickory will host Fred T. Foard (0-7, 0-5). While it’s possible to get caught looking ahead, Gusler feels his team realizes the opportunity they have to complete a perfect season.