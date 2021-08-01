Statesville native ‘excited,’ ‘honored’ to represent USA in Paralympic Games

She has been a member of the national team program since 2017, beginning with the A2 development stage.

“There is a learning curve,” she admitted when asked about transitioning from standing to sitting volleyball. “The movement aspect is the biggest adjustment.”

The U.S. National Team meets once a month in Oklahoma for four days to train. The fact her classes at UNC were remote this past school year afforded Schieck the flexibility to be there more often for additional training, which she called “a game changer.”

Schieck is taking the fall semester off, in part, because of this opportunity to represent her country in the Paralympic Games. She knew there was a possibility she’d get to go to Tokyo with the team and planned accordingly. She took as many summer classes as she could to stay ahead of the game in her studies.

“I didn’t want to get to the point where I had to choose between the two,” she said.

Team USA will be in one of two four-team pools when the games commence, Schieck noted. The top two finishing teams in each pool advance to a crossover match. The winners of that meet in the gold medal game, and the losers will play for the bronze.

Let the buildup continue.