Statesville native ‘excited,’ ‘honored’ to represent USA in Paralympic Games

Emma Schieck began playing volleyball at the age of 7.
She fell in love with the sport by the time she joined the team at Cloverleaf Elementary School. But that was the standing version.
The idea of competing in sitting volleyball had to grow on her when she initially tried her hand at it years later.
“I didn’t want to do it at first,” she recalled.
Schieck stuck with it, though, and now look at the Statesville native. She’s about to travel to Tokyo for the Paralympic Games and compete for gold as a member of the USA women’s sitting volleyball team.
The rising junior at UNC Chapel Hill, a 2019 graduate of South Iredell High’s I.B. program, was one of 12 players picked for the USA roster. The selections were made within the last month.
“I haven’t known for very long so a lot of it is still processing,” Schieck said. “It was surreal. I’m really excited.”
The Paralympic Games begin Aug. 24. Schieck, an outside hitter and designated server, said she and her team leave for Japan on Aug. 15.
Schieck was born with a brachial plexus injury in her left arm. As a result, her range of motion is limited in that arm.
But it opened an unexpected door to follow her passion as an athlete.
She has been a member of the national team program since 2017, beginning with the A2 development stage.
“There is a learning curve,” she admitted when asked about transitioning from standing to sitting volleyball. “The movement aspect is the biggest adjustment.”
The U.S. National Team meets once a month in Oklahoma for four days to train. The fact her classes at UNC were remote this past school year afforded Schieck the flexibility to be there more often for additional training, which she called “a game changer.”
Schieck is taking the fall semester off, in part, because of this opportunity to represent her country in the Paralympic Games. She knew there was a possibility she’d get to go to Tokyo with the team and planned accordingly. She took as many summer classes as she could to stay ahead of the game in her studies.
“I didn’t want to get to the point where I had to choose between the two,” she said.
Team USA will be in one of two four-team pools when the games commence, Schieck noted. The top two finishing teams in each pool advance to a crossover match. The winners of that meet in the gold medal game, and the losers will play for the bronze.
Let the buildup continue.
“I remember the first time I put on the USA uniform it just felt incredible,” Schieck said with a tone of sheer joy.