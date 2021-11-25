Statesville hosts Dudley for spot in regional championship game

Holiday football in The Hollow is here.
Statesville (12-0), the second seed in the 3A West, entertains No. 3 seed Dudley (12-1) on Friday night in the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
“Playing at Thanksgiving is really awesome,” said Gusler, who is entering his 200th game as Greyhounds head coach.
The winner advances to next week’s 3A Western Regional final where they will face either No. 16 seed South Point (10-3) or No. 4 seed Crest (10-2) for a spot in the 3A state championship game.
Statesville arrived here with resounding wins over Enka, East Lincoln and Hibriten, games in which the Greyhounds allowed only three points combined.
Dudley promises to be the toughest test yet.
“Looking at them on film, it’s like looking in the mirror,” said Gusler, noting the teams’ similarities in offensive and defensive strategies.
The Panthers haven’t lost since Sept. 3. Hillside defeated them in Durham 30-14.
Dudley quarterback Jahmier Slade was 4 of 15 passing for a meager 62 yards in that game, and he threw two interceptions. The senior has otherwise been rock steady. For the season he’s completed 86 of 139 passes (62 percent) for 1,880 yards and 25 touchdowns compared to only three interceptions.
On the ground, Slade averages 8.2 yards per carry with four TDs.
“I feel like they are a run-first team. They don’t put a lot of pressure on the quarterback to throw the ball,” Gusler said. “They let him manage the game, and he protects the ball well.”
Michael Shaw and R.J. Baker both have more than 1,000 yards rushing for Dudley.
The Panthers average 537 yards per game, with 352 of that coming on the ground.
“I think I saw where they ranked seventh nationally in total offense,” Gusler said. “They’re putting up crazy numbers.”
Their average margin of victory since falling to 2-1 after the Hillside loss?
53 points.
Statesville delivered a few beatings of its own this season. No one has scored more than 14 points on the Greyhounds since the Aug. 20 season opener.
The defense has four shutouts to its credit, and that includes 49-0 and 42-0 playoff victories over Enka and Hibriten.
“They are looking forward to (the challenge),” against Dudley, Gusler said. “They will have to step up and play really well.”
Another weapon Statesville must contend with Friday is receiver Mehki Wall. The Duke commit is a playmaker on both sides of the ball.
In last week’s 36-10 win over Kings Mountain (10-3), Wall caught two passes for 86 yards. He carried the ball twice for 65 yards and a TD. He also completed a 39-yard pass on a gadget play and intercepted a pass at the Dudley goal line when the score was 20-7.
“He is a very gifted athlete,” Gusler said. “He does a lot of things for them.”
The Panthers’ offense has been impressive but the defense has also shined. They have five shutouts and collectively 207 tackles for loss.
Headlining the defensive unit is Jhyheem Pittman, a 6-foot-3, 295-pound lineman. The senior leads the Panthers in tackles (91), tackles for loss (44) and sacks (26.5). He is tied for second in quarterback hurries with 27.
“He’s pretty good,” Gusler said. “He’s a big cat. He plays a lot like (Statesville defensive lineman) Sam Chacon.”
A victory Friday would send the Greyhounds to their first regional championship game since 2012.
Gusler believes they have the right chemistry to keep this current playoff run going.
“They’re playing as a tight-knit group,” he said.