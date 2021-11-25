Statesville hosts Dudley for spot in regional championship game

On the ground, Slade averages 8.2 yards per carry with four TDs.

“I feel like they are a run-first team. They don’t put a lot of pressure on the quarterback to throw the ball,” Gusler said. “They let him manage the game, and he protects the ball well.”

Michael Shaw and R.J. Baker both have more than 1,000 yards rushing for Dudley.

The Panthers average 537 yards per game, with 352 of that coming on the ground.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think I saw where they ranked seventh nationally in total offense,” Gusler said. “They’re putting up crazy numbers.”

Their average margin of victory since falling to 2-1 after the Hillside loss?

53 points.

Statesville delivered a few beatings of its own this season. No one has scored more than 14 points on the Greyhounds since the Aug. 20 season opener.

The defense has four shutouts to its credit, and that includes 49-0 and 42-0 playoff victories over Enka and Hibriten.

“They are looking forward to (the challenge),” against Dudley, Gusler said. “They will have to step up and play really well.”