Statesville High prepares to host Blue & Grey game

They’re calling it “the start of something big.” Statesville High School will host the Blue & Grey game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.

The contest will feature current players. Admission is free.

The event also includes a 50-50 raffle, activities for kids and food trucks. In addition, Statesville will be collecting school supplies for teachers and students. All proceeds will go toward the Greyhounds football and cheerleading teams.

The Blue & Grey game also presents an opportunity for fans to meet the coaching staff and players.

Rydell Cowan takes over as Greyhounds head coach this season. He was hired earlier this year to replace Randall Gusler, who retired as coach. Cowan, a former Appalachian State football player, previously served as an assistant coach at his alma mater, South Iredell High School.

Practices set to commence for high school teamsHigh school fall sports teams begin practicing Monday. It is the first day for official practices as permitted by the N.C. High School Athletic Association.

The first football games will be played the week of Aug. 19 and the regular season is scheduled wrap up Oct. 28.

The first date allowed for athletic competition for all other fall sports — cross country, girls golf, boys soccer, girls tennis and volleyball — is Aug. 15.