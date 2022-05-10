Statesville High names Cowan head football coach

Pastor Jamie Hamrick’s sermon Sunday at Rocky Mount United Methodist Church in Mooresville touched on the gift of rejection.

“That hit home for me,” Rydell Cowan said. “Sometimes rejection is more of a blessing than you think.”

Hurt. Mad. A variety of emotions swelled inside Cowan after South Iredell passed over him for the second time in as many years and went outside of the program to hire a head football coach in March.

Cowan spent 12 years as an assistant at South Iredell, which included the 2012 2AA state championship campaign. He served the last five seasons as offensive coordinator, and he coached running backs and receivers there.

The 40-year-old’s investment in South Iredell football also included four seasons (1996-99) as a player. He played quarterback, running back and free safety before graduating in 2000 and going on to play at Appalachian State.

Still, the Vikings chose to go a different direction, choosing former Appleton West (Wisconsin) head coach Mitch Johnson to replace Eric Rees, who spent one season as head coach in Troutman.

One door closed but another opened.

Gift of rejection?

“Sure enough I was blessed with the job at Statesville,” Cowan said. “I realized South Iredell didn’t need me anymore, but I felt like these kids at Statesville did.”

The Greyhounds hired him last week. They have a meet and greet with their new head football coach planned for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Herb Sampsel Gymnasium.

Accepting the position meant his stint at North Iredell was cut considerably short. The Raiders and head coach Andy Howell added him to their football staff following the South Iredell hire.

“Andy was my DB coach in high school,” Cowan said. “That’s why I went to North. We’ve got a great relationship. When the job at Statesville came out of the blue he said you know I won’t be mad at you if you pursue that. He said I want you to apply.”

This marks Cowan’s first high school football head coaching job. He also spent one season as offensive coordinator at SouthLake Christian in 2014 when the Eagles defeated Davidson Day to capture the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 2A state championship.

“It’s always been a lifetime dream of mine to be a head coach,” Cowan said. “I’m blessed with this opportunity at Statesville. It means a lot. I’ve learned a lot throughout these last 12 years, a lot through (former South Iredell head coach) Scott Miller.”

At Statesville, Cowan replaces Randall Gusler, who retired as coach in March after 16 seasons leading the Greyhounds.

On Gusler’s watch, the Greyhounds compiled a record of 129-71.

Statesville secured its fourth consecutive conference championship last fall without losing a game in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference. The Greyhounds advanced to the 3A state quarterfinals in the playoffs before falling 20-6 to eventual champion Greensboro Dudley and finishing 12-1 overall.

Two of the Greyhounds’ last three regular seasons have been completed without a loss. They only lost one regular-season game during the delayed 2020 campaign, which was played in spring 2021.

Gusler’s Greyhounds won five conference championships altogether. The 2012 team that claimed the North Piedmont Conference title reached the 3AA state semifinals and finished 13-2, tying the school record for most wins in a single season.

“I know it’s a tough job to be task with, but I’m ready,” Cowan said when asked about the expectations at Statesville.

“The Statesville program can go undefeated every year with the talent walking through the halls. … To me, it’s bigger than football. I want every kid to be successful in life.”

Cowan said they are in the process of assembling a coaching staff and that he hopes to get to work next week.