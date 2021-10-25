Statesville-Hickory showdown moved up to Wednesday

Due to the forecast of rain Thursday and Friday, Statesville decided to move Friday’s regular-season finale at home against Hickory up a couple of days.

The game has been rescheduled for Wednesday. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

The Greyhounds (8-0, 6-0) can claim the Western Foothills Athletic Conference championship outright with a victory. Hickory (6-3, 5-1) can secure a share of the conference title with a win.

“Pretty big game,” Statesville coach Randall Gusler acknowledged. “I’d rather play these guys on a dry field.”

North Lincoln (7-2, 5-1) could make it a three-way tie for the WFAC title with a win this week over East Lincoln and a Hickory win over Statesville.

Should the Greyhounds prevail Wednesday they will lock up the WFAC’s top seeding for the upcoming 3A state playoffs. It would also mark their second perfect regular season over the course of the last three campaigns. Statesville entered the 2019 playoffs at 11-0.