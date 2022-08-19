Statesville Greyhounds eager to prolong their success

New head coaches often inherit a rebuild. Not the case at Statesville.

First-year coach Rydell Cowan found the football program in good standing.

For starters, the Greyhounds have won four consecutive conference championships. Cowan wants the good times to continue.

“I would say the pressure is not really on winning the conference championship,” he said. “I’d say there’s more pressure to get beyond where Statesville got in the playoffs last year. The conference championship is not the ultimate goal.”

The Greyhounds went through the Western Foothills Athletic Conference without a blemish a year ago, finishing 7-0. They were 12-0 after three dominating playoff wins over Enka, East Lincoln and Hibriten.

Eventual 3A state champion Dudley ended their season with a 20-6 win in the quarterfinals.

The Greyhounds are eager to put their nose back to the grindstone.

“We’re ready to go,” Cowan said. “They’re excited. They also kind of feel like they got slapped in the face when we were picked to finish third in the conference” by the coaches. But they understand we lost some talent.”

Zamari Stevenson, who played quarterback and defensive back for the Greyhounds, was among the biggest personnel losses. Last year’s R&L county player of the year is a freshman at Wake Forest.

Statesville returns seven starters on offense and six on defense.

Cowan said Gino Kearns, Tre Turner and Noah Owens were competing for the quarterback position but noted a possible transfer could wind up as the signal caller.

“Whoever it is will determine if we’re four or five wide and slinging (the ball) around or if we’re two-back doing some form of triple option,” Cowan said.

There are three returning starters on the offensive line: left tackle Steven Hamby and guards Juelz Martinez and Keandre Williams.

Mac Davis and South Iredell transfer Zaki Lackey are likely to get the bulk of the carries out of the backfield. Lackey had 226 rushing yards and 159 receiving for the Vikings last season.

Statesville boasts an explosive group of returning receivers. Titus Myers and Steven Smith ran 4.3-second 40-yard dashes in offseason combines, Cowan noted. Smith caught 27 passes for 546 yards and nine touchdowns last season. Myers finished with 28 catches for 361 yards and three touchdowns. Jaylin Himes had 17 receptions for 242 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“Get the ball in their hands and they can go the distance,” Cowan said.

Lineman Kelyn Watts, linebacker Keidron Dukes and defensive back Kemarri Daniels are integral pieces returning on the other side of the ball.

Statesville’s defense proved tough to score on most of last season.

“It will be strong again,” Cowan said.

“We can easily two-platoon this year,” he added. “We have the numbers and the talent to do it and not have a drop off.”

Sam Buckner returns to handle the kicking and punting duties.

Buckner, a senior, connected on 58 of 61 extra-point kicks last season and recorded 52 touchbacks. Cowan said Buckner is consistent on field goal tries around 35 to 40 yards and noted he’s split the uprights from deeper distances.

“He asked about trying out for an additional position this year,” Cowan said. “I told him you are very valuable to this team as a kicker. How many teams can drive 80 yards and score regularly? And when we get the ball we can pick up three or four first downs and we’re in field goal range. He understood.”

Expectations are high once again in Greyhound Hollow.

The Greyhounds get the ball rolling at home Friday against Carson.

“Excited to go get that first win under our belt,” Cowan said. “Excited to show the community what we’ve been doing.”