Statesville ‘D’ shines in low-scoring win over W. Iredell

Tied 0-0 at halftime, Statesville (4-3, 3-1) used a suffocating defense and took advantage of timely West Iredell (1-6, 1-3) turnovers on their way to a 16-0 rivalry win Friday night.

The Hounds’ first points of the night came 4 minutes into the second half on a safety due to a poor snap on a West Iredell punt.

Statesville added to its lead early in the fourth quarter when Phoenix Lawrence hooked up with Titus Myers on a 40-yard pass play to lead 9-0 with less than nine minutes left in the game.

But it wasn’t the Statesville offense that provided the boost for the Hounds on Friday.

It was their defense.

In addition to the shutout, the Statesville defense had two interceptions by Reign Jackson and Kemarri Daniels and multiple fumble recoveries. Head coach Rydell Cowan said he was impressed with the performance his defense put up.

“Everything on the defensive side of the ball, the effort,” Cowan said about what he liked. “We’ve got a lot of stuff we have to clean up on offense, but they stayed resilient and kept attacking.”

Statesville added on with just under four minutes remaining on a Zaki Lackey 67-yard run to give itself a 16-0 lead, one that was insurmountable for the Warriors with the play of the Greyhound defense.

With a two-score lead, the Greyhounds defense salted the game down with one of their two interceptions, this one by Daniels. The offense drove the ball to the goal line before Statesville kneeled and bled the clock out.

With the win, Statesville moved to 3-1 in conference play and remained in second place.

The Greyhounds host North Iredell next week before crucial tilts with St. Stephens and Hickory as they continue to fight for ground in the conference and for a playoff spot. Cowan said as always, they’ll take it week by week and look to go 1-0.

“We have to keep winning one game at a time,” Cowan said. “We’ve got to win the week, win Monday through Thursday.”

SCORING SUMMARY

Statesville;0;0;2;14—16

West Iredell;0;0;0;0—0

Third quarter

S—Safety, 8:35.

Fourth quarter

S—Lawrence 40 pass to Myers (Buckner kick), 8:23

S—Lackey 67 run (Buckner kick), 3:59