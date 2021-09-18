Statesville clamps down, kicks off league play with win over North Lincoln

Statesville (3-0, 1-0) shook off the rust after two weeks off and stifled North Lincoln’s (2-2, 0-1) offense on its way to a 14-5 conference win Friday night.
Both teams struggled to get into an offensive rhythm early, but the Greyhounds broke through late in the first quarter on a 55-yard Zamari Stevenson strike to Steven Smith.
Outside of the first quarter touchdown, both offensives struggled in the first half, a first half Statesville head coach Randall Gusler said showed the rust from having two weeks off, especially on the offensive end.
“We were a little rusty, but I thought we came out and started playing,” Gusler said. “Defense played great tonight, offensively we were out of sync, but we did what we had to do.”
It was an impressive defensive performance for the Greyhounds. A week after North Lincoln put up 54 points, the Knights were unable to muster much on offense.
“This is a team that scored 54 points the last time they played,” Gusler said. “We watched them on film and were really impressed with how their offense grinded, but our defense played super well tonight.”
North Lincoln put points on the board late in the second quarter, in part thanks to errors and penalties by Statesville.
After the Greyhounds put themselves in fourth and long deep in their own territory due to numerous infractions, a special teams error via a snap over the punter’s head gave the Knights a safety and cut Statesville’s lead to 6-2 going into the half.
The offensive woes on both sides continued deep into the third quarter. North Lincoln was finally able to breakthrough on a 29-yard field goal to make it a 6-5 game with 2:20 remaining in the third.
But Statesville responded quickly, as Stevenson found Titus Myers on a 33-yard heave as the 3rd quarter ended.
Statesville, playing without placekicker Sam Buckner, opted to go for the two-point conversion. Stevenson moved over to wide receiver and caught the two-point conversion on a pass from Elijah Munoz over a North Lincoln player to give the Greyhounds a two-score lead and head into the fourth quarter up 14-5.
North Lincoln drove the field again midway through the fourth quarter, but a 30-yard field goal to make it a one-score game was blocked by Munoz. The two teams traded possessions before Statesville kneeled the clock out to start conference play 1-0.
Next, Statesville travels to face East Lincoln in an important conference matchup. Gusler said he hopes the Greyhounds were able to shake any rust off Friday and will be ready to play next week.
“I’m hoping the rust is off this week,” Gusler said. “We will have to get together and see what East Lincoln has and what they are doing but hopefully we will get back in rhythm offensively and the defense plays like they did tonight.”