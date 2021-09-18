Statesville clamps down, kicks off league play with win over North Lincoln

Statesville (3-0, 1-0) shook off the rust after two weeks off and stifled North Lincoln’s (2-2, 0-1) offense on its way to a 14-5 conference win Friday night.

Both teams struggled to get into an offensive rhythm early, but the Greyhounds broke through late in the first quarter on a 55-yard Zamari Stevenson strike to Steven Smith.

Outside of the first quarter touchdown, both offensives struggled in the first half, a first half Statesville head coach Randall Gusler said showed the rust from having two weeks off, especially on the offensive end.

“We were a little rusty, but I thought we came out and started playing,” Gusler said. “Defense played great tonight, offensively we were out of sync, but we did what we had to do.”

It was an impressive defensive performance for the Greyhounds. A week after North Lincoln put up 54 points, the Knights were unable to muster much on offense.

“This is a team that scored 54 points the last time they played,” Gusler said. “We watched them on film and were really impressed with how their offense grinded, but our defense played super well tonight.”

North Lincoln put points on the board late in the second quarter, in part thanks to errors and penalties by Statesville.