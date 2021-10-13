Statesville Christian Lions turn to Torrence to coach basketball

Former Statesville assistant boys basketball coach Chris Torrence has been tapped to lead the boys basketball program at Statesville Christian.

Torrence met with some prospective players and their parents Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I believe God placed me in this position for a reason,” he wrote on social media. “After meeting some of the guys and (a) few parents (Monday night), we’re super excited to work with the young men and their families.”

Torrence noted that the Lions coaching staff would include Paul Renegar and Josh Gaither. Each of them was a standout player at Statesville.

As a senior, Gaither and the Greyhounds reached the 2013 3A state championship game and took Oxford Webb—led by Isaiah Hicks (Korean Basketball League / UNC)—to overtime before falling short, 73-70. Torrence was a member of that Statesville coaching staff.

Torrence noted that he, Renegar and Gaither were “grateful for the opportunity” at Statesville Christian, “and we thank those that have always supported us over the years.”