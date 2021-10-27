Statesville beats Hickory, clinches WFAC title outright and finishes regular season undefeated

Statesville clinched the inaugural Western Foothills Athletic Conference championship outright in Wednesday night’s regular-season finale, dominating the first half on its way to a 34-13 victory over visiting Hickory.
It marked the Greyhounds’ fourth conference title in as many seasons. They won three North Piedmont Conference crowns before realignment moved them to WFAC this season.
Statesville improved to 9-0 overall after completing a perfect run through the conference slate at 7-0. The Greyhounds will enter the upcoming state playoffs unbeaten for the second time in three seasons.
“We’ve gone the last five years with only two conference losses,” said Statesville coach Randall Gusler, whose team is projected to be among the top three seeds in the 3A West playoff bracket. “Pretty amazing.
“Coaching these guys, it’s been a whole lot of fun. We’ve done some special things.”
Hickory, which entered the night with a chance to earn a share of the WFAC championship with a win, fell to 6-4 overall and finished league play at 5-2.
TAKING CONTROL EARLY
Mac Davis returned the opening kickoff to midfield and the Greyhounds scored about a minute later when Zamari Stevenson punched the ball in the end zone on a 3-yard run.
Hickory had five offensive possessions in the first half and turned the ball over on four of those.
Statesville scored on its first four possessions, including three times off interceptions from Red Tornadoes quarterback Turner Wood.
Kemarri Daniels’ INT set up Stevenson’s second touchdown, a 13-yard quarterback draw to make it 13-0 with 4 minutes, 55 seconds left in the second quarter.
Stevenson’s 11-yard TD run capped an 80-yard scoring drive following an Eli Munoz pick.
The Greyhounds struck again following Isaiah Bellinger’s INT. Munoz, who subbed at QB for the hobbled Stevenson, threw a screen pass to Jz Harrison-Connor that went for a 45-yard touchdown. The Greyhounds carried that 27-0 lead into halftime.
“I thought we came out and played a great first half,” Gusler said. “(Hickory) didn’t quit. But we were able to close it out in the second half.”
Hickory broke up the shutout with 2:35 left in the third quarter when Wood connected with Dashawn Medley for a 19-yard touchdown pass.
The Red Tornadoes put together an 84-yard scoring drive bridging the third and fourth quarters to get within 27-13 on Medley’s 3-yard TD run.
Trailing by 14 with 5:37 remaining, the Red Tornadoes opted for an onside kick. The Greyhounds recovered but eventually had to punt the ball back to Hickory.
It would have been an uphill climb no matter what, considering time wasn’t on their side, but the Red Tornadoes muffed the punt and Statesville recovered the loose ball.
The Greyhounds took over at the Hickory 11 and salted away the victory on Stevenson’s fourth rushing TD, a 4-yard run to paydirt with 1:22 left.
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
Harrison-Connor and Munoz were named the Farm Bureau Insurance Offensive and Defensive Players of the Game.
Harrison-Connor finished with 68 yards on 15 carries and 63 yards receiving and one TD on three receptions.
Munoz had a nose for the ball, factoring into a bunch of stops, including multiple behind the line of scrimmage. He came up particularly big when, trailing 13-0 late in the first quarter, the Red Tornadoes got a sniff of the end zone.
A personal foul penalty allowed the Red Tornadoes to get first down at the Statesville 13. Munoz tackled the ball carrier for a one-yard loss on the ensuing play. On second down, Munoz surged through the offensive line and popped Wood as he went to throw the ball. It fell incomplete.
Munoz intercepted the ball in the end zone for a touchback on the third-down play, and Statesville took over at its own 20 after denying Hickory inside the red zone.
“He was all over the field,” Gusler said of Munoz. “I thought he played really well. I thought all of our guys played well.”
OTHER NOTABLES
Stevenson had 87 yards and four TDs on 13 carries. He was 11 of 15 passing for 120 yards and an interception.
Munoz caught three passes for 61 yards.
Wood was 15 of 27 passing for 241 yards and one TD for Hickory but had the three INTs. His primary targets were Dontae Baker (five catches, 80 yards), Rico Walker (four catches, 60 yards) and Tyquan Hill (three catches, 52 yards).
SCORING SUMMARY
Statesville 34, Hickory 13
Hickory;0;0;7;6—13
Statesville;13;14;0;7—34
First quarter
S—Zamari Stevenson 3 run (Sam Buckner kick), 10:33.
S—Stevenson 13 run (kick failed), 4:55.
Second quarter
S—Stevenson 11 run (Buckner kick), 10:40.
S—JZ Harrison-Connor 45 pass from Elijah Munoz (Buckner kick), 5:50.
Third quarter
H—Dashawn Medley 19 pass from Turner Wood (Josh Tyree kick), 2:35.