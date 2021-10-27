Statesville beats Hickory, clinches WFAC title outright and finishes regular season undefeated

It would have been an uphill climb no matter what, considering time wasn’t on their side, but the Red Tornadoes muffed the punt and Statesville recovered the loose ball.

The Greyhounds took over at the Hickory 11 and salted away the victory on Stevenson’s fourth rushing TD, a 4-yard run to paydirt with 1:22 left.

PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Harrison-Connor and Munoz were named the Farm Bureau Insurance Offensive and Defensive Players of the Game.

Harrison-Connor finished with 68 yards on 15 carries and 63 yards receiving and one TD on three receptions.

Munoz had a nose for the ball, factoring into a bunch of stops, including multiple behind the line of scrimmage. He came up particularly big when, trailing 13-0 late in the first quarter, the Red Tornadoes got a sniff of the end zone.

A personal foul penalty allowed the Red Tornadoes to get first down at the Statesville 13. Munoz tackled the ball carrier for a one-yard loss on the ensuing play. On second down, Munoz surged through the offensive line and popped Wood as he went to throw the ball. It fell incomplete.