Statesville advances with dominant win in first round

Harrison-Connor amassed 67 yards on the ground and 63 yards receiving in the first half with three touchdowns.

The defense has been the calling card for the undefeated Greyhounds all season and they showed up on Friday night as well giving up just 116 yards of offense to the Jets. Senior linebacker Quantay Brown had an interception and the Greyhounds forced a fumble in the game.

“Our defense has been playing lights out all year for us,” Gusler said. “Since the Carson game at the start of the year, we looked a little out of rhythm, but since then they have played great.”

Stevenson picked up where he left off in the first half finding sophomore Jaylen Himes for a 28-yard touchdown pass. Stevenson went 8-for-10 for 186 yards and two touchdowns. Harrison-Connor added two more rushing touchdowns to his nightly total late in the game, of five and 22 yards. Harrison-Connor rushed nine times for 122 yards and four scores.

“Our defense is playing well, the offense is moving the ball, special teams are there for us, it is a great combination we have going right now,” Gusler said.