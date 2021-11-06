Statesville advances with dominant win in first round

No. 2 seed Statesville kicked off its NCHSAA 3A state playoff journey with a resounding 49-0 win over the No. 31 seed Enka on Friday night.
Statesville opened the scoring early with JZ Harrison-Connor keeping up his stellar form capping a 64-yard, six-play opening drive with a 6-yard touchdown run. However, that would be 28% of the Greyhounds’ first half plays. The Jets were deliberate about running every second off the play clock every play in order to control the time of possession margin.
Enka ran 34 plays to Statesville’s 21 plays but were outgained by the Greyhounds 233 to 67 yards, respectively.
“They did a good job running the clock on us,” Statesville head coach Randall Gusler said.
“I think our guys responded well and took advantage of when we did have the ball to go score.”
Statesville scored on four of its five possessions in the first half and stalled out on downs inside its own 20-yard line on their lone scoreless drive. The Greyhounds did much of their damage in the first half on huge plays of 20 or more yards with seven of the kind.
Senior quarterback Zamari Stevenson found Harrison-Connor on a seven-yard score and added a 25-yard touchdown scamper just before halftime. Harrison-Connor posted a 12-yard run halfway through the second quarter to take the Greyhounds into halftime ahead 28-0.
Harrison-Connor amassed 67 yards on the ground and 63 yards receiving in the first half with three touchdowns.
The defense has been the calling card for the undefeated Greyhounds all season and they showed up on Friday night as well giving up just 116 yards of offense to the Jets. Senior linebacker Quantay Brown had an interception and the Greyhounds forced a fumble in the game.
“Our defense has been playing lights out all year for us,” Gusler said. “Since the Carson game at the start of the year, we looked a little out of rhythm, but since then they have played great.”
Stevenson picked up where he left off in the first half finding sophomore Jaylen Himes for a 28-yard touchdown pass. Stevenson went 8-for-10 for 186 yards and two touchdowns. Harrison-Connor added two more rushing touchdowns to his nightly total late in the game, of five and 22 yards. Harrison-Connor rushed nine times for 122 yards and four scores.
“Our defense is playing well, the offense is moving the ball, special teams are there for us, it is a great combination we have going right now,” Gusler said.
No. 2 Statesville advanced to the second round and will host fellow Western Foothills Athletic Conference member East Lincoln East Lincoln (8-3). The 18th-seeded Mustangs defeated No. 15 seed Oak Grove (7-3) in the first round Friday, 22-14.
SCORING SUMMARY
Statesville;14;14;14;7—49
Enka;0;0;0;0--0
First Quarter
S- JZ Harrison-Connor 6 run (Sam Buckner kick) 9:50
S- Zamari Stevenson 7 pass to Harrison-Connor (Buckner kick) 4:50
Second Quarter
S- Harrison-Connor 12 run (Buckner kick) 4:35
S- Stevenson 25 run (Buckner kick) 0:51
Third Quarter
S- Stevenson 28 pass to Jaylen Himes (Buckner kick) 8:25
S- Harrison-Connor 5 run (Buckner kick) 6:12
Fourth Quarter
S- Harrison-Connor 22 run (Buckner kick) 7:10