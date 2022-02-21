State playoffs arrive; win or go home time

The N.C. High School Athletic Association basketball state playoffs tip off Tuesday. Five Iredell teams qualified and will try to keep extending their seasons.
North Iredell’s boys (17-8), seeded 16th in the 3A West, open at home against Greensboro Dudley (20-8), the No. 17 seed. Game time is 7 p.m.
Spencer Hairston and Cam Flippen lead Dudley, averaging 20.8 and 14.8 points, respectively. Four of the Panthers’ losses this season are to Greensboro’s Ben L. Smith, seeded fifth in the West.
If the Raiders can win that game they’ll all but assuredly earn a rematch with No. 1 seed Hickory (25-1) in Thursday’s second round. The Red Tornadoes have No. 32 East Henderson (13-12) in the opener. North Iredell and Hickory met twice in Western Foothills Athletic Conference play, with Hickory winning 63-52 and 57-55.
Lake Norman’s girls (21-3) are the No. 8 seed in the 4A West and host fellow Greater Metro Conference member Cox Mill (15-9) at 6:30 p.m. The Wildcats swept the season series, beating the Chargers twice by 23 points. The winner plays again Thursday against either No. 9 seed Marvin Ridge (21-5) or No. 24 seed Southeast Guilford.
The North Iredell boys and Lake Norman girls are the only two Iredell County teams playing at home in the first round.
Mooresville’s boys had a first-round home game (20-3) ripped away from them last week, and they can thank crosstown rival Lake Norman for that. The Blue Devils are seeded 17th in the 4A West and play at Kernersville Glenn (17-8) in the opener. Game time is 7 p.m.
The Blue Devils finished second in the Greater Metro Conference. However, Lake Norman’s GMC tournament championship made the Wildcats the conference’s second team to be seeded for the playoffs.
Mooresville is still ahead of Lake Norman in West bracket seeding because of its RPI and got in as a wild card. The Blue Devils face a Glenn team limping into the playoffs. The Bobcats have lost five of their last six games.
Top seed Weddington (25-0), last year’s 3A state champion, should be waiting on the winner barring an upset by No. 32 seed Olympic (11-11)
Lake Norman’s boys (17-10) are seeded 28th in the 4A West and have a date with former I-Meck Conference foe Chambers (19-6), the No. 5 seed. The Cougars had a 12-game winning streak snapped in a 62-61 loss to Hopewell during their conference tournament last week. They are led by guard Jaylen Curry and 6-foot-8 post player Daniel Sanford, both of whom average 16.5 points per game.
The Porter Ridge (19-7, 12 seed)-South Caldwell (13-9, 21 seed) winner awaits the Lake Norman-Chambers winner in the second round.
North Iredell’s girls (13-11) are seeded No. 27 in the 3A West and travel to Greensboro to take on No. 6 seed Ben L. Smith (25-2) in the opening round. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
The Golden Eagles are led by 5-foot-10 junior forward Zoe Davis, who averages 15.1 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.
The winner advances to play either No. 11 seed Oak Grove (20-5) or No. 22 seed Hibriten (12-13) in the second round.