State playoffs arrive; win or go home time

Mooresville’s boys had a first-round home game (20-3) ripped away from them last week, and they can thank crosstown rival Lake Norman for that. The Blue Devils are seeded 17th in the 4A West and play at Kernersville Glenn (17-8) in the opener. Game time is 7 p.m.

The Blue Devils finished second in the Greater Metro Conference. However, Lake Norman’s GMC tournament championship made the Wildcats the conference’s second team to be seeded for the playoffs.

Mooresville is still ahead of Lake Norman in West bracket seeding because of its RPI and got in as a wild card. The Blue Devils face a Glenn team limping into the playoffs. The Bobcats have lost five of their last six games.

Top seed Weddington (25-0), last year’s 3A state champion, should be waiting on the winner barring an upset by No. 32 seed Olympic (11-11)

Lake Norman’s boys (17-10) are seeded 28th in the 4A West and have a date with former I-Meck Conference foe Chambers (19-6), the No. 5 seed. The Cougars had a 12-game winning streak snapped in a 62-61 loss to Hopewell during their conference tournament last week. They are led by guard Jaylen Curry and 6-foot-8 post player Daniel Sanford, both of whom average 16.5 points per game.