St. Stephens spoils homecoming at North Iredell

OLIN—St. Stephens ran it way to a 21-7 victory over North Iredell on Friday night as the Indians relied mostly on a rushing attack that chewed up 191 yards of turf on their way to victory.

Neither team scored in the second half, and the Raiders defense stepped up on a number of fourth downs, but the duo of running back Brycen Gaither and quarterback Peyton Young did enough damage in the first half.

"Their physicality shocked us a little bit," North Iredell coach Andy Howell said, explaining the difference in how its defense responded in the two halves. "We challenged them at halftime and they responded. High character kids and they responded."

The size and strength of the Indians' line proved a challenge for the Raiders (1-4, 1-1), which made life easier for their ball carriers.

"We mixed it up a little bit, the guys we're coming off the ball, they just came out to play," St. Stephens coach Kyle Lowman said.

The coach of the Indians said his team was able to mix up its play calling and control the pace of the game in the first half, but praised the Raiders for their halftime adjustments on defense.

"They made some good adjustments and did a good job of coming up and tackling the short passes. We weren't getting the chunk plays like we were early on," Lowman said. He said the play calling could have been more ambitious in the second half to counter that, but ultimately the Raiders had made the needed changes to lower the Indians down.

Regardless of that, he praised Gaither and Young for their performances, even though they dealt with injuries throughout the game.

"Our guys up front were wanting us to keep doing that and our defense was playing outstanding, so to me, it made a lot of sense to run the ball and move the chains, move the lock a little bit, and punt it back to them if we have to and let the defense make the plays.

St. Stephens (3-2, 2-0) returns to Catawba County next week for an away game against Hickory.

North Iredell hits the road next week to face North Lincoln, and the Raiders hope to bounce back from Friday's loss.

"We got to get healthy, and we're going to come out swinging," Howell said.

Ground and pound

The Indians were first on offense and first on the scoreboard as they mostly relied on their feet to move the ball on the opening drive. Gaither and Young had running lanes cleared for them by the St. Stephens offensive line as they marched down to the Raiders' 12 yard-line before an aerial strike put them on the board first. A little misdirection and a pass from Young to Gaither from 12 yards out finished off the drive with 9:25 remaining in the first. The lead would stay at 6-0 as the point after touchdown went wide right.

North Iredell began the next drive and moved the ball downfield with their own rushing attack, punctuated by a 24-yard run from quarterback Will Akers. But the drive lost steam and left the Raiders with a fourth and one on the St. Stephens' 23-yard line, which they couldn't convert on a run up the middle by Akers.

After the Raider turnover on downs, it was back to work for St. Stephens as they kept the ball on the ground to make their way down into North Iredell territory, converting two fourth down as they made their way into the red zone.

The Indians continued the rushing attack before Young capped off the drive with a six-yard run that felt longer than that as he snaked his way sideways through the defense before scoring the touchdown. St. Stephens would make up for the previously missed PAT with a two-point conversion from Gaither on the ground to bring the score to 14-0 as the first quarter ended.

North Iredell looked to answer back on the following drive and was first assisted with a 15-yard penalty that brought them across the 50-yard and another extended the drive, but the second one was more costly as running back Sabino Moreno was injured on the play. He reentered the game for one play in the second half, but left just as quickly.

But the Raiders regained their composure with Akers scampered untouched for a 17-yard touchdown that brought the score to 14-7 with 9:17 left in the first half.

Saint Stephens moved the ball across midfield on their next drive before Watkins caught a well-placed pass for a 46-yard gain to the Raiders’ goal line. Gaither finished off the drive on the next play with a simple one-yard run to give the Indians a 21-7 lead with 6:57 left in the second. Carter Gscheidmeier had the PAT.

The next Raiders drive proved fruitless as they failed to convert a fourth down as Akers was shut down on a sneak for the second time in that situation, setting up the Indians at the Raiders’ 37 with 4:19 remaining.

The Indians kept with what had worked to move the ball down to the 19-yard line, but when they went to the air, it led to a turnover. A pass that was barely completed was then fumbled backward. The ball rolled back to the 45-yard line as a North Iredell defender gathered the ball before going out of bounds.

The Raiders once again faced a fourth down, though this one was eight yards from the first down marker as North Iredell took a time out to consider their options as the ball sat at its own 48. Howell elected to punt, which put St. Stephens on their own 11-yard line with 1:16 left in the half but they would let the clock expire after a few short runs.

Second half grind

The Raiders looked to swing momentum back their way on the opening dive of the second half as Tripp Guill's return brought them out to the 40, but an Akers fumble, recovered by the Indians' Chip Hendren, would put the Indians back on offense at midfield. That drive would start at the 48-yard line but would end after a long fourth-down pass to the end zone was broken up by North Iredell's Brodie Anderson at the goal line.

The teams would exchange punts on the next two drives, and it could have been three but a snap eluded Akers on fourth down late in the third quarter to set up the Indians on the North Iredell 45.

The drive continued into the fourth but not for long as Gscheidmeier's punt pinned the Raiders on their own five-yard line to start the fourth quarter. North Iredell would send the ball back to the Raiders four plays later on a punt of their own, which was returned to just outside of the red zone. That Indians' drive ended on the nine-yard line as Peyton's pass sailed out of bounds to end the drive.

The Raiders again started a drive in the figurative shadow of their own goal post with just over eight minutes left, but two incomplete passes and a scramble once again had North Iredell punting the ball, this time out to the 45-yard line.

The hope of a Raiders comeback faded as the clock slowly wound down to zero on the final Indians' drive.