St. Stephens shuts out West Iredell in conference opener

St. Stephens stopped shooting itself in the foot in the second half, scoring three unanswered touchdowns to spoil Homecoming for West Iredell on Friday night.

Brycen Gaither rushed for a pair of third-quarter touchdowns as the Indians, playing for the first time since Aug. 27, prevailed 21-0 in the teams’ Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener.

Peyton Young completed 11 of 16 passes for 129 yards. St. Stephens finished with 357 total yards.

West Iredell, which hadn’t played since a 37-0 shutout loss to Lake Norman in the Aug. 20 season opener, struggled again offensively, netting negative four yards for the game.

“Not having played the last three weeks and only once before that, we really don’t know yet who can do what,” said West Iredell coach Shannon Ashley, whose 39-player roster features 27 freshmen and sophomores. “A lot of young kids are trying to step up and fill holes. We’ve just got to go back to work and get better.”

The Indians reached the red zone three times in the second quarter but didn’t score. Carter Gscheidmeier was 3-for-3 on the extra-point kicks but missed a 27-yard field goal.