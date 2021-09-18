St. Stephens shuts out West Iredell in conference opener

St. Stephens stopped shooting itself in the foot in the second half, scoring three unanswered touchdowns to spoil Homecoming for West Iredell on Friday night.
Brycen Gaither rushed for a pair of third-quarter touchdowns as the Indians, playing for the first time since Aug. 27, prevailed 21-0 in the teams’ Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener.
Peyton Young completed 11 of 16 passes for 129 yards. St. Stephens finished with 357 total yards.
West Iredell, which hadn’t played since a 37-0 shutout loss to Lake Norman in the Aug. 20 season opener, struggled again offensively, netting negative four yards for the game.
“Not having played the last three weeks and only once before that, we really don’t know yet who can do what,” said West Iredell coach Shannon Ashley, whose 39-player roster features 27 freshmen and sophomores. “A lot of young kids are trying to step up and fill holes. We’ve just got to go back to work and get better.”
The Indians reached the red zone three times in the second quarter but didn’t score. Carter Gscheidmeier was 3-for-3 on the extra-point kicks but missed a 27-yard field goal.
On St. Stephens’ second possession of the period, Young’s quarterback draw on fourth down and 2 from the West Iredell 19 moved the ball to the 8. Three flags backed the Indians up to the 23 and then the Warriors’ Garison Head sacked Young for a 2-yard loss on third down. West Iredell held on downs.
The Indians advanced the ball to West Iredell’s 1 just before half, but Gaither fumbled the ball as he tried to punch it in the end zone.
West Iredell managed only one first down in the second half, and that was courtesy of a pass interference call. The Indians dominated time of possession.
Young’s 23-yard pass play to Ji Ikard set up Gaither’s 4-yard TD run to break a scoreless tie with 9 minutes, 35 seconds left in the third.
Gaither scored from four yards out again on the Indians’ next possession to make it 14-0 with 4.6 seconds left before the fourth.
The Warriors’ longest play from scrimmage was a 7-yard run by Eric Dalton.
OTHER NOTABLES
Young also picked up 82 of the Indians’ 228 rushing yards.
West Iredell linebacker Willie Walker registered two tackles for losses before leaving the game injured.
CROWNING MOMENT
West Iredell senior June Xiong was crowned Homecoming Queen during the halftime ceremony.
UP NEXT
The Warriors (0-2, 0-1) travel to Newton on Sept. 24 to face Fred T. Foard.
“Hopefully every week we get better,” Ashley said. “That’s kind of what we did in the spring, and then we beat Foard in the last game.”
St. Stephens (1-2, 1-0) is at home against North Iredell next week.
SCORING SUMMARY
St. Stephens 21, West Iredell 0
St. Stephens;0;0;14;7—21
West Iredell;0;0;0;0—0
Third quarter
SS—Brycen Gaither 4 run (Carter Gscheidmeier kick), 9:35.
SS—Gaither 4 run (Gscheidmeier kick), :04.6.
Fourth quarter
SS—Ty McLauchlin 2 run (Gscheidmeier kick), 5:45.