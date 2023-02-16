OLIN—Molli Harris scored 11 of her team-high 13 points in the second half and she had five first-half steals to guide No. 2 seed St. Stephens to a 42-36 win over No. 3 seed North Iredell in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference tournament semifinals Thursday night.

The Indians (19-8) led by as many as 10 in the first half, 22-17 at halftime, and by nine near the 5-minute mark of the third quarter. North Iredell mounted a comeback but ultimately came up short.

“We had an opportunity,” Raiders coach Brandon Jolly said.

Harris’ only 3-pointer pushed the Indians’ lead to 28-19 in the third.

Jewel Allen scored in the post twice, reserve Megyn Gaither converted a pair of putbacks, and Lily Ward banked in a 3-pointer as North Iredell closed the period on a 13-4 run to tie the game at 32.

The Raiders (17-9) trailed 38-34 in the fourth quarter when Allen laid the ball in the hoop on an assist from Ward with 3 minutes, 40 seconds remaining. Ward had six assists to go with her seven points.

Shortly afterward, the Raiders’ defense generated a turnover. With a chance to go down the court and tie or take the lead, they gave it right back to the Indians with a turnover of their own. That happened on more than one occasion in the second half and crippled their chances of prevailing.

Trouble getting lob passes over the defense into the low post and not scoring when the pass did reach its intended target didn’t help either as the Raiders suffered their third loss of the season to St. Stephens. The Indians won the previous two meetings 68-59 and 59-38.

“They’ve had our number, and they’ve played good,” Jolly said. “We beat ourselves tonight. So many easy, missed shots. Missed rebounds. It just wasn’t a good night for us.”

It was still 38-36 Indians when Allen was whistled for a foul on St. Stephens’ Kennedy Moulton with 2:35 left.

That was Allen’s fifth foul. She went to the bench with her game-high 14 points in tow.

The Indians found a way to hang on down the stretch.

Kennedy Blevins and Aubrey Gibbs added 11 and nine points, respectively for the Indians.

North Iredell’s Tilley Collins, a starting guard relied upon for her aggressive defense and efficient offense, missed a decent portion of the third quarter and all of the fourth with an injury to her right hand.

“She’s tough as nails—one of the toughest players I’ve ever coached,” Jolly said. “If you see tears in her eyes you know she’s really hurt.”

UP NEXT

St. Stephens advanced to Friday’s WFAC tournament championship to face No. 1 seed East Lincoln (26-0), a 59-48 winner over No. 4 seed Hickory in Wednesday’s semifinal game. Tipoff at North Iredell High is at 6 p.m.

The Raiders await to see where they land in the 3A state playoffs. The N.C. High School Athletic Association is slated to release the pairings Saturday.

“If we could have won this one we may have had a home game,” Jolly said. “Now we’ll probably have to go on the road.”

BOX SCORE

St. Stephens 42, North Iredell 36

North Iredell;10;7;15;4—36

St. Stephens;13;9;10;10—42

NORTH IREDELL (36): Jewel Allen 14, Ward 7, Gaither 4, Wittenmyer 3, Collins 3, Bradford 3, Curlee 2.

ST. STEPHENS (42): Molli Harris 13, Kennedy Blevins 11, Gibbs 9, Moulton 5, Parson 2, Barkley 2.