SRPD registering for youth soccer programs

The Statesville Recreation and Parks Department is registering for its Youth Recreation Soccer Program and Lil Kickers Soccer Program. Registration will be accepted through Aug. 30 for both.

Fall soccer divisions for the youth recreation program include U6, U8, U10 and U12. The registration fee is $80 per participant and will be paid to the School Athletic Association. League play is tentatively scheduled to begin in mid-September. Contact your local School Athletic Association for registration information.

The Lil Kickers program is for 3- and 4-year-olds. The registration fee is $60 per participant. League play is tentatively scheduled to begin in mid-September. Registration forms can be found on the Athletic Page of the City website or at the Administrative Office. Register online at register.statesvillenc.net.

For more information on either of the soccer programs contact SRPD at 704-878-3429.