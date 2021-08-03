 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SRPD registering for youth soccer programs
0 Comments

SRPD registering for youth soccer programs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
soccer ball clip art

The Statesville Recreation and Parks Department is registering for its Youth Recreation Soccer Program and Lil Kickers Soccer Program. Registration will be accepted through Aug. 30 for both.

Fall soccer divisions for the youth recreation program include U6, U8, U10 and U12. The registration fee is $80 per participant and will be paid to the School Athletic Association. League play is tentatively scheduled to begin in mid-September. Contact your local School Athletic Association for registration information.

The Lil Kickers program is for 3- and 4-year-olds. The registration fee is $60 per participant. League play is tentatively scheduled to begin in mid-September. Registration forms can be found on the Athletic Page of the City website or at the Administrative Office. Register online at register.statesvillenc.net.

For more information on either of the soccer programs contact SRPD at 704-878-3429.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These are the Olympic sports with the hight risk of serious injury

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert