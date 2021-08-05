SRPD plans to offer fall softball and kickball leagues

The Statesville Recreation and Parks Department is looking to offer adult men’s softball, adult co-ed kickball and adult co-ed softball this fall.

An interest meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at the Statesville Fitness and Activity Center. All team managers or a team representative must attend the interest meeting.

The league entry fee is $100 per team. The deadline for the entry fee is 5 p.m. Aug. 27. No teams will be accepted after the entry deadline.

The deadline for team rosters and non-resident fee is also at the aforementioned date and time. There will be an $11 late fee for players added to rosters after the deadline.

The umpire fee for co-ed kickball is $15 per team, per game. The umpire fee for co-ed softball is $20 per team, per game.