SRPD plans fall softball leagues

The Statesville Recreation and Parks Department is looking to offer an adult men’s softball program and an adult co-ed softball program this fall.

An Interest meeting has been scheduled at 6 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Statesville Fitness and Activity Center, 1875 Simonton Rd. All team managers or a team representative must attend the interest meeting.

The league entry fee is $100 per team. The deadline for entry is 5 p.m. Aug. 19. No teams will be accepted after that time.

The deadline for team rosters and the non-resident fee is 5 p.m. Aug. 19 as well. There is an $11 late fee for players added to rosters after Aug. 19.

The umpire fee is $20 per team, per game.

For more information, and to get a roster, contact the Statesville Recreation and Parks Department at 704-878-3429 or email Daniel Lewis, Athletic/Aquatic Director at dlewis@statesvillenc.net.