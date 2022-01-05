SRPD offering youth volleyball leagues

The Statesville Recreation and Parks Department is accepting registration for the 2022 youth volleyball program.

Three volleyball divisions will again be offered: 8u, 10u, and 12u leagues. Early Bird Registration will be accepted through Monday, Jan. 17, at a rate of $30 per player. Late registration will then follow until Monday, Jan. 24, at a rate of $40 per player.

League play is tentatively scheduled to begin in early February with games being played through the week.

Teams will be formed according to the Iredell-Statesville School System boundaries. A player’s age as of Aug. 1, 2021, will determine the age in which the player is eligible to play this season.

For more information on the 2022 youth volleyball program, contact the Statesville Recreation and Parks Department at 704-878-3429 or email: dlewis@statesvillenc.net.