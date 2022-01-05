 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SRPD offering youth volleyball leagues
0 Comments

SRPD offering youth volleyball leagues

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
volleyball logo

The Statesville Recreation and Parks Department is accepting registration for the 2022 youth volleyball program.

Three volleyball divisions will again be offered: 8u, 10u, and 12u leagues. Early Bird Registration will be accepted through Monday, Jan. 17, at a rate of $30 per player. Late registration will then follow until Monday, Jan. 24, at a rate of $40 per player.

League play is tentatively scheduled to begin in early February with games being played through the week.

Teams will be formed according to the Iredell-Statesville School System boundaries. A player’s age as of Aug. 1, 2021, will determine the age in which the player is eligible to play this season.

For more information on the 2022 youth volleyball program, contact the Statesville Recreation and Parks Department at 704-878-3429 or email: dlewis@statesvillenc.net.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the 'miracle' Moroccan soccer coach training players

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert