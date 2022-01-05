SRPD offering co-ed volleyball league

From staff reports
The Statesville Recreation and Parks Department is accepting registration for the 2022 co-ed volleyball league.
The league entry fee is $100 per team. A team consists of at least three females and no more than three males on the court at a time. Rosters can be up to 12 people ages 15 and up.
There is also a referee fee of $15 per game.
The deadline for entry is 5 p.m. Jan. 24.
For more information on co-ed volleyball, contact the Statesville Recreation and Parks Department at 704-878-3429 or email: dlewis@statesvillenc.net.
