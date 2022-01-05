 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SRPD offering co-ed volleyball league
0 Comments

SRPD offering co-ed volleyball league

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
volleyball logo

The Statesville Recreation and Parks Department is accepting registration for the 2022 co-ed volleyball league.

The league entry fee is $100 per team. A team consists of at least three females and no more than three males on the court at a time. Rosters can be up to 12 people ages 15 and up.

There is also a referee fee of $15 per game.

The deadline for entry is 5 p.m. Jan. 24.

For more information on co-ed volleyball, contact the Statesville Recreation and Parks Department at 704-878-3429 or email: dlewis@statesvillenc.net.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the 'miracle' Moroccan soccer coach training players

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert