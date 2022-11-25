SPECIAL OLYMPICS: Iredell County athletes have good showing at State Games

Iredell County was well represented at the State Special Olympic Fall Games recently. Tennis, Bocce, and Golf teams headed to Charlotte and made their mark. The largest team was the Bocce team of eight Special Olympics athletes: Chase Stroud and Preston Fox were the Double Trouble team and placed first for a Gold Medal; Kimberly Snook and Kari Dixon were the Girl Power doubles and placed sixth in the state; Josh Moore as a single won a Gold Medal; Katy Collidge and Keith Smith placed sixth as singles; and Will Gandy came in fourth place in singles.

Coach Cindy Snook said, “I am so excited for the kids, just to see them get out there and have a good time. We have the greatest group of Iredell athletes.”

The Bocce Team always had an array of volunteers cheering them on during practices and at the Fall Games: Rick Snook, husband of Cindy, always had the red and green paddle to signal players; Eric and Leona Dixon, Susan and Randy Stroud, Roy and Sherry Moore, Mary Ann Coolidge, and Gayle Mitchell.

The tennis team is new this year with a special surprise. Three North Iredell High School students organized and held practices for the season and were unified partners for the athletes. Alleigh Johnson, Elleigh Williams, and Cole Williams all gave of their time and expertise to move the tennis athletes forward: Tyler Bowie, Gold Medal and Jackson Eroh, Silver in long court; Jasmine Davidson, gold medal and Reece Williams, bronze medal in short court; Keith Smith and Erin Tracey took advantage of the training but did not compete in tennis.

Alleigh Johnson and Cole Williams from North Iredell High School said they also plan to help coach the team next year. Elleigh Williams who has also been coaching the Special Olympics swim team says this experience has influenced her choice of an occupational therapy major as she heads off to college next fall. Carter Williams, an NC State student and his dad, Ted Williams, also volunteered and coached the athletes. Others assisting were Tammy Bowie, Kim Eroh, Gayle Mitchell, and Jacob Eroh

Two new talents also helped the tennis team all the way to the state playoffs: Reverend Bobby Lorton and Paula Lorton of Friendship United Methodist Church. Paula was, in addition, a unified partner and never missed a practice the whole season.

Paula said, “I am excited to be a part of a great group of friends, who teach others the importance of sportsmanship, fellowship, integrity, pressing forward the goals for which God has called us. Phil 3:14 Most of all the love we share to one another, no judging. We are all one.”

The golf team coached by Joseph Keenan, Dennis Williams, Jeanne Massey and Heather Campbell also represented Iredell County in high style with four singles in golf skills and one 9-hole play. Hunter Williams, gold medal; Brian Keenan, bronze medal; Dawson Massey, bronze medal; Mackenzie Jamison, silver medal; and Brett Troutman, silver medal.

Bobbi Williams headed her first delegation to the state competition of Special Olympics to many areas in Charlotte as host this year. She was managing three team competitions as she was recently announced as Coordinator of Special Olympics of Iredell County. Randy Stroud and Ted Williams drove two Statesville Recreation vans of athletes, chaperones, and coaches to various hotels and places of fall games.