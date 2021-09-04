South Iredell's 4th quarter rally not enough against High Point Christian Academy

TROUTMAN—Nothing is a sure thing during these unprecedented times the world is facing and high school football is not immune. On Wednesday, both South Iredell and High Point Christian Academy were without an opponent on Friday night after COVID-19 protocols forced West Iredell and North Wake to cancel their games, respectively.

After scrambling to make accommodations and trading film as late as lunch time on Thursday, High Point Christian Academy traveled to South Iredell High School and defeated the Vikings 40-28 to earn its first victory of the season.

Senior quarterback Myles Crisp paced the Cougars with 258 yards and four touchdowns passing, and he added a score on the ground.

However, the two teams being on the same field Friday night was the biggest highlight of the game. The Vikings were without four starters due to COVID-19 protocols.

“We’ve had some crazy things happen this week but it’s a testament to the fight and desire these kids have,” South Iredell head coach Eric Rees said. “We could’ve had another bye week but were fortunate to give the kids we had a chance to play, and I couldn’t be more proud of their effort.”