South Iredell wins, earns date with unbeaten Reagan

TROUTMAN—South Iredell, seeded No. 8 in the 4A West, swept No. 9 seed Providence in the second round of the playoffs Tuesday night.

Brooke Aeschliman led the way for the Vikings, who prevailed 25-17, 25-16, 25-22. Aeschliman recorded 15 kills, 11 digs and four aces, all team highs.

Kaitlyn Levan and Ella Morrison each dished out 16 assists.

“The girls played a phenomenal game,” Vikings coach Lisa Landis said. “They came in (Tuesday) with their heads in the right mindset and a determination to walk away with a win. There are still a few errors that we want to work on before we move on to the third round, but we are so proud of the energy that the girls brought to the court. They worked hard for that win.”

Nicole Osborne supplied eight kills and six digs.

Collectively, the Vikings (17-8) finished with 39 kills, 47 digs and 11 aces.

The victory set up a big third-round showdown. South Iredell travels to Pfafftown on Thursday to battle 4A West No. 1 seed Reagan.

Reagan (36-0) advanced Tuesday with a 25-13, 25-18, 25-12 win over No. 16 Northwest Guilford. Not only have the Raiders not lost this season they have only dropped one set in the process.

South Iredell embraces the challenge.

“We know it's going to be an intense match,” Landis said. “It's going to take dedication, preparation, and the right mindset. We want the girls to play their best game, eliminate the errors, and come out on top. The team has worked incredibly hard this season, and they have definitely turned a corner to make them more successful.”