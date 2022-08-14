South Iredell Vikings ‘hungry’ and ‘want to win now’

The last couple of seasons in Viking Valley have been eventful, to say the least.

From a shortened spring season to begin 2021 that saw longtime head coach Scott Miller step away from the sideline to a tumultuous transition to 4A in the fall of that same year that saw new head coach Eric Rees go 2-8 in his one and only season in the position, the Vikings have had more than their fair share of ups and downs recently.

To right the ship, South Iredell has tapped 32-year-old Mitch Johnson as the new head of the Vikings’ football program in 2022.

“It’s been awesome taking over this program,” Johnson said. “The kids are unbelievable. I’ve never been around such a great group in all my years coaching. They really work hard and have bought into what we’re trying to do.”

Despite his age, Johnson has not only racked up years of coaching experience, he’s done it all over the country. Immediately prior to taking the job at South Iredell, he was a head coach at Appleton West High School in Wisconsin, but he has also coached in Nevada and North Carolina.

During his travels, he has always been looking for an opportunity to come back to North Carolina to coach and believes he found the perfect opportunity in South Iredell and the Troutman community.

“This has been a dream come true,” he said. “The Troutman community has really bought in and been super supportive.”

On the field, Johnson has been impressed with the leadership that his players have shown in the face of all the turnover they’ve experienced in their time in the program, many of them not having experienced the same head coach for more than a season during their time on campus.

“Having such an experienced team has been huge—these kids have been through everything,” Johnson said. “They’ve had to grow up very quickly. They’re hungry and they want to win now because they’ve had that taste of success before.”

Prior to 2020, the Vikings had not experienced a season below .500 since 2009. In the three seasons since, they have posted a record of just 10-19.

To bounce back to their winning ways, they will have to rely on their experience on both sides of the ball, but especially in the backfield. With both Brice Warren and Jaylin Neal returning for their final seasons at South Iredell, the offense will hinge on their abilities to score.

Neal, who starred on the team as a sophomore under Miller, saw his production drop in the fall of 2021, finishing with just over 660 rushing yards and six touchdowns in an injury-plagued season. But, coming into 2022, Neal is once again healthy and looking to prove that last season was just a fluke.

However, despite all of the experienced players that are returning for the Vikings, many outside the program are not picking them to finish high up in the standings of what promises to be a very tough Greater Metro Conference this season.

But Johnson and the Vikings don’t care what people outside the program think.

“We have a mindset where we’re only focusing on taking care of South Iredell,” Johnson said. “We’re not looking around the area at other teams. We can only take care of what is happening in Troutman and what is happening with South Iredell football.

“We’re going to take care of us and take pride in that. We’re only concerned with righting our ship and laying the foundation for the future of Viking football.”

South Iredell kicks off its season on Friday with a home game against cross-county rival North Iredell. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.