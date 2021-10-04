 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Iredell set to host rare Tuesday night football game
0 Comments
alert

South Iredell set to host rare Tuesday night football game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SIHS new helmet logo button

South Iredell is scheduled to make up its Greater Metro Conference football game against visiting West Cabarrus at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The contest was originally scheduled for Sept. 17 but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Vikings looks to end a four-game skid. They are 1-4 overall and 0-1 in the conference after dropping Friday’s league-opener to Hickory Ridge, 42-16.

West Cabarrus comes to Troutman sitting at 2-4 overall and 1-1 in the conference. The Wolverines are coming off of a 17-3 loss Friday at Lake Norman.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Tom Brady survives Mac Jones in Foxborough reunion

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert