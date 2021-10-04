South Iredell resumes championship hunt after win streak ends

From staff reports
South Iredell’s volleyball team looks to regroup after having its 12-game winning streak snapped during a tri-match over the weekend. The Vikings lost in five sets to Marvin Ridge and in three sets to Fred T. Foard, both of whom are ranked among the state’s top 20 teams in the MaxPreps.com poll.
The Vikings (13-4, 8-0) resume their quest for the Greater Metro Conference championship when they visit Mooresville on Tuesday.
It was smooth sailing for the South Iredell in the teams’ first meeting, with the Vikings prevailing in straight sets 25-13, 25-9, 25-12.
