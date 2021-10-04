 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Iredell resumes championship hunt after win streak ends
0 Comments

South Iredell resumes championship hunt after win streak ends

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
volleyball logo

South Iredell’s volleyball team looks to regroup after having its 12-game winning streak snapped during a tri-match over the weekend. The Vikings lost in five sets to Marvin Ridge and in three sets to Fred T. Foard, both of whom are ranked among the state’s top 20 teams in the MaxPreps.com poll.

The Vikings (13-4, 8-0) resume their quest for the Greater Metro Conference championship when they visit Mooresville on Tuesday.

It was smooth sailing for the South Iredell in the teams’ first meeting, with the Vikings prevailing in straight sets 25-13, 25-9, 25-12.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Tom Brady survives Mac Jones in Foxborough reunion

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert