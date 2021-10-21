South Iredell punctuates perfect conference run with tournament title

KANNAPOLIS—South Iredell's volleyball team defeated Lake Norman to capture the Greater Metro Conference tournament championship Wednesday night at A.L. Brown High School.

Hannah Van Buren registered 18 kills and Molly Smyth handed out 26 assists and made 15 digs as the Vikings won in four sets (28-26, 23-25, 25-8, 25-22).

Van Buren and Kaitlyn Landis contributed three blocks apiece, and Brooklyn Ford and Leah Davis each provided 16 digs.

“I am extremely proud of our team and what we have been able to accomplish so far this season,” Vikings coach Alexis Jeffreys said. “Our players have worked hard this season, and oftentimes aren't given the notoriety that they deserve.

“I think (Wednesday) night was a phenomenal display of our team's talent, tenacity, and focus,” Jeffreys added. “I am excited to see how far we progress in the state tournament. I know the girls would like to extend a thank you to all of their supporters and fans as well.”

Nicole Osborne, Brooke Aeschliman and Landis also provided a boost offensively against the Wildcats. Osborne finished with nine kills, and Aeschliman added seven kills. Landis served three aces.

Kaitlyn LeVan assisted 15 kills.