South Iredell opens season with big win over North Iredell

TROUTMAN—Mitch Johnson got a water cooler bath at the end of Thursday night’s game.

The Vikings kicked off the season with a 44-7 win over North Iredell, giving Johnson his first victory as their head coach. He took the reins in February.

“It’s not about me,” Johnson said. “I think the kids wanted to celebrate. They’re excited about what we’ve got going here.”

South Iredell scored 30 unanswered points to close things out, turning a one-possession game late in the first half into a lopsided final.

“We wanted to win the second half, get physical and take it to them,” Johnson said.

KEY STRETCH

Will Vuk’s incredible 20-yard touchdown catch propelled the Vikings to a 21-7 lead with 41.5 seconds left in the second quarter.

Quarterback Brice Warren threw the ball to the Vuk. North Iredell had the throw defended well. Vuk got his hands on the ball despite the defender’s outstretched arms right in front of him. He bobbled it in the air but managed to corral it on his way to the ground in the back of the end zone.

The Raiders had the ball to begin the second half and started on their own 46-yard line following South Iredell’s personal foul penalty on the kickoff.

But the Raiders fumbled on a handoff shortly after. The ball ricocheted off the foot of a defensive lineman. Quarterback Will Akers retreated to collect the loose ball and was taken down 27 yards behind the line of scrimmage. North Iredell punted moments later.

The Vikings took over at the North Iredell 43 after a short punt. Jaylin Neal’s 7-yard touchdown run several plays later extended the lead to 28-7 with 5 minutes, 48 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Neal and Vikings linebacker Caleb Donaldson were named the N.C. Farm Bureau Insurance Offensive and Defensive Players of the Game, respectively.

Neal finished with two touchdowns and 50 yards on the ground.

Donaldson helped a defense that held the Raiders to 88 total yards of offense. The junior was credited with the tackle that resulted in a safety during the fourth quarter. That pushed the Vikings’ lead to 37-7.

PRIME POSITION

North Iredell lost the field position battle throughout the night.

The Vikings started seven of their possessions at their 40 or better and four of those began in North Iredell territory.

“I thought we came out fired up and played the game we talked about,” Johnson said.

OTHER NOTABLES

Akers’ 13-yard scramble for a touchdown trimmed the Raiders’ deficit to 14-7 early in the second quarter. His 43-yard deep strike to receiver Dylan Goodson down the left sideline to end the first quarter helped set up their lone score.

Warren completed 11 of 14 passes for 135 yards. That included touchdown passes to Adrian Mumford and Vuk. The 55-yard scoring toss to Mumford opened the scoring at the 11:16 mark of the first quarter.

South Iredell had 246 yards of total offense. J’quan Dobbins’ 27-yard TD run in the fourth quarter capped the scoring.

PAYING RESPECT

A moment of silence was observed before the game to remember former Vikings football player Dawson Church, who tragically died in an ATV accident last December at the age of 15.

Church’s No. 37 jersey was hung underneath the play clock at the North end zone.

Donaldson knelt and prayed beside the jersey before taking the field.

UP NEXT

The Vikings host Statesville next Friday.

The Raiders welcome Lake Norman for their home opener.

SCORING SUMMARY

North Iredell;0;7;0;0—7

South Iredell;14;7;7;16—44

First quarter

SI—Adrian Mumford 55 pass from Brice Warren (Daniel Cabello kick), 11:16.

SI—Jaylin Neal 1 run (Cabello kick), 4:03.

Second quarter

NI—Will Akers 13 run (Garrett Chase kick), 10:29.

SI—Will Vuk 20 pass (Cabello kick), :41.5.

Third quarter

SI—Neal 7 run (Cabello kick), 5:48.

Fourth quarter

SI—Warren 4 run (Cabello kick), 11:15.

SI—Safety, Akers tackled in end zone.

SI—J’quan Dobbins 27 run (Cabello kick).