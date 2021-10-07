South Iredell-Mooresville matchup highlights Week 8

It was a short week of preparation for Mooresville. It was an ever shorter one for South Iredell.

Both teams had makeup games earlier this week. Mooresville lost 33-13 in Monday’s nonconference battle with Providence. South Iredell scored the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter to beat West Cabarrus 21-17 in Greater Metro Conference action Tuesday night.

Now they turn their attention to each other. Mooresville (2-5, 1-1) welcomes South Iredell (2-4, 1-1) to Coach Joe Popp Stadium on Friday night. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

The Blue Devils had only three practice days to get ready for this showdown so there was no time to hang their heads.

“We don’t have a choice but to bounce back,” Mooresville coach Joe Nixon said after the Providence loss.

The Vikings had only two available practice days to get ready for their visit to Mooresville, where they haven’t won since 2015. Tyree Hallman rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries and Sion Harrington intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble in that 21-10 South Iredell victory six years ago.