South Iredell-Mooresville matchup highlights Week 8

It was a short week of preparation for Mooresville. It was an ever shorter one for South Iredell.
Both teams had makeup games earlier this week. Mooresville lost 33-13 in Monday’s nonconference battle with Providence. South Iredell scored the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter to beat West Cabarrus 21-17 in Greater Metro Conference action Tuesday night.
Now they turn their attention to each other. Mooresville (2-5, 1-1) welcomes South Iredell (2-4, 1-1) to Coach Joe Popp Stadium on Friday night. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
The Blue Devils had only three practice days to get ready for this showdown so there was no time to hang their heads.
“We don’t have a choice but to bounce back,” Mooresville coach Joe Nixon said after the Providence loss.
The Vikings had only two available practice days to get ready for their visit to Mooresville, where they haven’t won since 2015. Tyree Hallman rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries and Sion Harrington intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble in that 21-10 South Iredell victory six years ago.
ELSEWHERE FRIDAYWest Iredell (1-3, 1-2) at Statesville (5-0, 3-0), 7 p.m.: The Warriors haven’t beaten Statesville since 2010 when they prevailed 31-17 at Greyhound Hollow under the direction of former head coach Mark Weycker, who is now calling the offense for unbeaten 2A state championship contender Salisbury. The Greyhounds have won nine straight in the series since that time and should easily extend that to 10 in a row. Statesville’s defense has been lights out, and the Warriors don’t have the offense to keep up with the Greyhounds.
North Iredell (2-3, 1-1) at Hickory (3-3, 2-1), 7 p.m.: If previous results are any indication—and that’s not always the case—this will be another tough one for the Raiders. North Iredell needed 15 fourth-quarter points to upend St. Stephens, 15-6, two weeks ago and was smothered last week on homecoming in a 50-0 loss to North Lincoln. Hickory took advantage of turnovers early last week, racing to a quick 14-0 lead and cruising to a 43-15 victory at St. Stephens. The week prior the Red Tornadoes endured a 21-6 road setback against North Lincoln. A 15-point defeat is considerably less than 50.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Lake Norman (5-1, 2-0) hosted Hickory Ridge (5-2, 3-0) on Thursday night. The game, a battle for first place in the Greater Metro Conference, was not completed at press time.