South Iredell makes leap to 4A as Rees reign begins

Rees thinks the fact the Vikings had so many sophomores getting quality varsity minutes in the spring that it will pay dividends now.

“There were plenty of other guys who weren’t traditional starters but played a lot,” he said. “So it’s not like varsity is new to them.

“Depth is a concern. We’re going into a 4A conference and there a lot of teams that two-platoon, meaning they don’t have players playing both ways. We may have a few that have to play on both sides of the ball.”

The Vikings move up from 3A to 4A. They will be members of the Greater Metro Conference. It includes Lake Norman, Mooresville, Kannapolis A.L. Brown, Cox Mill, Hickory Ridge and West Cabarrus.

“Good coaches and good talent,” Rees said when asked about the league. “It’s got two of the top players in the state,” he added, referring to A.L. Brown linebacker Torren Wright and Hickory Ridge receiver Christian Hamilton.

“A lot of people are picking us to finish dead last. We’re going to play with that chip on our shoulder and see what shakes out. Hopefully we can shock some people.”