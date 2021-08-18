South Iredell makes leap to 4A as Rees reign begins

The Eric Rees era at South Iredell is about to begin in earnest.
He became the Vikings’ sixth head football coach when he was hired in late May and started in early June.
“We jumped right into it when I got here,” Rees said. “We got after it in the weight room and on the field.”
Rees arrived in Troutman after two seasons as defensive coordinator at West Craven. The Eagles were 10-4 in 2019, finished first in their 2A conference and reached the third round of the state playoffs.
He replaced Scott Miller, who guided the Vikings for 11 seasons with a record of 99-41. They claimed the 2012 2AA state championship. South Iredell’s 3-4 spring record during the COVID-shortened season marked the only time during Miller’s reign that South didn’t qualify for the state playoffs.
Rees wants to lead the Vikings back into conference championship and playoff contention. But he’s not overhauling the system.
South Iredell assistant and former standout Vikings player Rydell Cowan will continue to formulate the offensive schemes.
“There won’t be a lot of difference there,” Rees said.
Defensively, the Vikings are switching from a 3-3 stack to a more traditional 3-4 formation.
“We want to be more aggressive attacking in the front,” Rees said. “I’m a firm believer you’ve got to stop the run to win and you’ve got to be able to run the football to win.”
South Iredell returns 12 starters—six offense and six defense.
Brice Warren, a junior, is back at quarterback. He emerged as their QB during the course of the spring season.
Jaylin Neal returns at running back after averaging 6 yards per carry and scoring 10 touchdowns.
“He’s pretty stout,” Rees said.
Inside linebacker Sacari Stevenson could see reps behind Neal.
Slot receiver Zaki Lackey returns, as does offensive linemen Gavin Reed, Dylan Donaldson and Nate Sanders. Reed, who could also see time on defense this fall, recorded 28 pancake blocks in the spring.
Safety Luke Winterhalter returns to “captain the back end” of the Vikings’ defense. He recorded two interceptions and 40 tackles.
Joey Sammon returns at linebacker and will be “counted on quite a bit.” He had 53 tackles, a forced fumble and two blocked kicks in the spring.
Linebacker Michael Eichhorn, cornerback Demario Parks and nose tackle LaQuarious Stewart are also notable defensive returnees.
Rees thinks the fact the Vikings had so many sophomores getting quality varsity minutes in the spring that it will pay dividends now.
“There were plenty of other guys who weren’t traditional starters but played a lot,” he said. “So it’s not like varsity is new to them.
“Depth is a concern. We’re going into a 4A conference and there a lot of teams that two-platoon, meaning they don’t have players playing both ways. We may have a few that have to play on both sides of the ball.”
The Vikings move up from 3A to 4A. They will be members of the Greater Metro Conference. It includes Lake Norman, Mooresville, Kannapolis A.L. Brown, Cox Mill, Hickory Ridge and West Cabarrus.
“Good coaches and good talent,” Rees said when asked about the league. “It’s got two of the top players in the state,” he added, referring to A.L. Brown linebacker Torren Wright and Hickory Ridge receiver Christian Hamilton.
“A lot of people are picking us to finish dead last. We’re going to play with that chip on our shoulder and see what shakes out. Hopefully we can shock some people.”