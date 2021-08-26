South Iredell ‘embraced’ new defensive approach

Defenses tend to be ahead of offenses this early in the season.

That wasn’t likely to happen at South Iredell. Not after the Vikings retained offensive coordinator Rydell Cowan and hired defensive-minded Eric Rees to fill the head coaching vacancy left by Scott Miller’s departure.

Rees brought his philosophy with him to Troutman. The South Iredell defense underwent a makeover in the process, switching to a 3-4 scheme.

“The team has embraced the changes on defense,” Rees said.

So far it’s working, although one game is a small sample size.

The Vikings began a two-game road trip to kick off the season with a resounding 51-7 victory last week at North Iredell.

If not for John Jackson’s 96-yard interception return for a touchdown it would have been a shutout. Obviously, that score was the result of a hiccup for South Iredell’s offense, which still managed 518 yards. Running back Jaylin Neal had 233 of those and four touchdowns on 18 carries.

“I thought overall it was good,” Rees said when asked about his defense’s debut. “We had lofty goals: keep them under 150 yards, get three takeaways and put up a goose egg. That’s pretty much what we did.