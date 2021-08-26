South Iredell ‘embraced’ new defensive approach

Defenses tend to be ahead of offenses this early in the season.
That wasn’t likely to happen at South Iredell. Not after the Vikings retained offensive coordinator Rydell Cowan and hired defensive-minded Eric Rees to fill the head coaching vacancy left by Scott Miller’s departure.
Rees brought his philosophy with him to Troutman. The South Iredell defense underwent a makeover in the process, switching to a 3-4 scheme.
“The team has embraced the changes on defense,” Rees said.
So far it’s working, although one game is a small sample size.
The Vikings began a two-game road trip to kick off the season with a resounding 51-7 victory last week at North Iredell.
If not for John Jackson’s 96-yard interception return for a touchdown it would have been a shutout. Obviously, that score was the result of a hiccup for South Iredell’s offense, which still managed 518 yards. Running back Jaylin Neal had 233 of those and four touchdowns on 18 carries.
“I thought overall it was good,” Rees said when asked about his defense’s debut. “We had lofty goals: keep them under 150 yards, get three takeaways and put up a goose egg. That’s pretty much what we did.
“Of course, the perfectionist in me says we didn’t do enough,” Rees added. “They had some deep passes that could have turned into something more. … We just want to get better at what we’re doing.”
With minus-12 yards rushing, North Iredell managed only 102 total yards.
Joey Sammon finished with three tackles for loss and nine tackles overall, both of which were team highs.
Aidan Mullins and LaQuarious Stewart each recovered a fumble. With one interception apiece were Adrian Mumford, J’Quan Dobbins and Zach Braunstein.
Dobbins returned his INT nearly the length of the field to the end zone, but a penalty negated the score.
Braunstein’s pick-six from inside the Raiders’ red zone stood up. He returned it over 80 yards for a touchdown.
“The quarterback scrambled. We flushed him out and Gavin (Reed) popped him,” Rees said. “The ball was loose and fell into Zach’s hands. It was kind of a ‘Look what I found.’ He was off to the races.
“Our defense took care of us in certain situations.”
The task is expected to be tougher Friday as the Vikings visit Statesville.
The Greyhounds accumulated 333 yards in their 41-30 season-opening win last week at Carson. Zamari Stevenson completed 5 of 7 passes for two touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown and hauled in a TD reception from Elijah Munoz. Jz Harrison-Connor led the rushing attack with 148 yards and two TDs on 12 carries.