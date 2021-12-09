South Iredell downs West Iredell in conference tune-ups

South Iredell’s boys basketball team (2-3) offset a slow start offensively with a strong defensive performance on its way to a 71-33 nonconference win over West Iredell (0-5) Wednesday night.
Coming off back-to-back close losses to North Iredell last week, South Iredell struggled to score early and led 12-4 at the end of the first quarter.
Sensing the need for momentum, the Vikings came out of the quarter break showing West Iredell a few variations of a full-court and half-court press and used that press to turn defense into offense. They opened the second quarter on an 8-0 run and outscored the Warriors 14-6 to lead 26-10 at the half.
Vikings’ head coach Marcus Chambers was impressed with his team’s defensive performance and bounce-back after breaking their 3-game losing streak.
“We know we are a better team than what we showed. We just had to pick up our intensity,” Chambers said. “Our defense tonight was phenomenal, but we struggled shooting again. Once we start hitting shots it’s going to be contagious on the team.”
After using defense to jump out to an early lead, it was the offense in the second half that helped the Vikings expand and hold their lead.
South Iredell scored 17 in the third quarter and 28 in the fourth quarter.
The Vikings used their deep bench to an advantage on Wednesday night as 12 South Iredell players contributed to the score sheet. Tatum Tucker scored a game-high 11 points to lead all Vikings’ scorers.
“We are a pretty deep team. We played 15 kids tonight,” Chambers said. “Some of them haven’t gotten much playing time, so those guys needed some playing time because like I told them, they are all a part of this team and are going to be needed at some point in the season.”
M.J. Chambers and Will Vuk added nine points each for the Vikings.
Alijah Williams and Eric Dalton pitched in eight points apiece to lead the Warriors.
Next, both teams open conference play on Friday with West Iredell hosting St. Stephens and South Iredell traveling to West Cabarrus.
Chambers said with conference play starting Friday it is time for his team to lock in.
“We start conference on Friday and like I told the guys, we’ve got to hit shots,” Chambers said. “We’ve got to cut down on our turnovers more and we’ve got to hit shots and stay intense.”
Vikings overwhelm Warriors in first half, cruise in girls game
South Iredell’s girls basketball team (2-3) scored early and often, leading 16-2 after the first quarter, on its way to a 61-20 win over West Iredell (0-5) Wednesday night.
The Vikings extended their lead to 35-7 at the half.
South Iredell came out with more of the same in the second half, outscoring the Warriors 26-13 over the game’s final two quarters.
South Iredell’s Janiya Johnson, a West Iredell transfer, scored 15 points against her former team. Dahmiya Horton also had 15 points for the Vikings.
Aaliyanah Dalton led the Warriors with seven points.
BOX SCORES
(boys)
South Iredell;12;14;17;28—71
West Iredell;4;6;11;12—33
SOUTH IREDELL (71): Tucker 11, Chambers 9, Vuk 9, Jones 9, N. Clark 7, Perry 6, Reese 6, L Clark 4, Guerra Abad 2, Stewart 2, Layne 2, Childress 2, Jones 2.
WEST IREDELL (33): Williams 8, Dalton 8, Huss 7, D Bunton 4, Glaspy 3, I Bunton 2, Cornelius 1.
(girls)
South Iredell;16;19;11;15—61