South Iredell downs West Iredell in conference tune-ups

South Iredell’s boys basketball team (2-3) offset a slow start offensively with a strong defensive performance on its way to a 71-33 nonconference win over West Iredell (0-5) Wednesday night.

Coming off back-to-back close losses to North Iredell last week, South Iredell struggled to score early and led 12-4 at the end of the first quarter.

Sensing the need for momentum, the Vikings came out of the quarter break showing West Iredell a few variations of a full-court and half-court press and used that press to turn defense into offense. They opened the second quarter on an 8-0 run and outscored the Warriors 14-6 to lead 26-10 at the half.

Vikings’ head coach Marcus Chambers was impressed with his team’s defensive performance and bounce-back after breaking their 3-game losing streak.

“We know we are a better team than what we showed. We just had to pick up our intensity,” Chambers said. “Our defense tonight was phenomenal, but we struggled shooting again. Once we start hitting shots it’s going to be contagious on the team.”

After using defense to jump out to an early lead, it was the offense in the second half that helped the Vikings expand and hold their lead.