South Iredell claims conference title outright

From staff reports
The South Iredell varsity volleyball team clinched the Greater Metro Conference championship outright Tuesday night with its victory over Lake Norman.
The Vikings won 25-21, 25-23, 25-22, raising their overall record to 16-4 and their conference record to 11-0.
Lake Norman (9-10, 8-3) entered the night with a distant chance of catching the Vikings and earning a share of the title.
South Iredell can complete a perfect run through the league with a win Thursday at Cox Mill, which moved into second place.
