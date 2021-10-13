 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Iredell claims conference title outright
0 Comments

South Iredell claims conference title outright

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
volleyball logo

The South Iredell varsity volleyball team clinched the Greater Metro Conference championship outright Tuesday night with its victory over Lake Norman.

The Vikings won 25-21, 25-23, 25-22, raising their overall record to 16-4 and their conference record to 11-0.

Lake Norman (9-10, 8-3) entered the night with a distant chance of catching the Vikings and earning a share of the title.

South Iredell can complete a perfect run through the league with a win Thursday at Cox Mill, which moved into second place.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Updated odds on the Heisman Trophy

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert