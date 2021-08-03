South Iredell captures Wells Fargo Conference Cup for the NPC

The N.C. High School Athletic Association released results from the Wells Fargo Conference Cup competition for the 2020-21 academic year on Tuesday, and Iredell County produced a winner.

South Iredell outdistanced runner-up Carson in the six-school North Piedmont Conference, tallying 782.5 points to the Cougars’ 715 and claiming the NPC’s cup.

The Conference Cup is based on regular-season performances within conference play and designed to recognize the best interscholastic athletic performances within each of the NCHSAA’s conferences.

The Vikings captured conference titles in women’s golf, men’s soccer, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis, and women’s soccer.

Following Carson in the NPC Conference Cup standings were East Rowan and North Iredell, who shared third place at 700 points, West Rowan (687.5) and Statesville (400).

Lake Norman and Mooresville were second and third, respectively, in the I-Meck Conference Cup standings, with both finishing behind winner Hough.