South Iredell blows past West Iredell in tune-up for showdown with E. Forsyth

South Iredell (3-0) jumped out to an early lead and held off a valiant West Iredell (0-3) first half effort, pulling away in the second half, on their way to a 43-6 win over the Warriors Friday night.

The Vikings opened the scoring on their first drive on a 7-yard run by senior Jaylin Neal. Fellow senior Brice Warren added a 3-yard run of his own five minutes later to give the Vikings a 14-0 lead at the end of the first.

“I felt like we were kind of lackadaisical at times,” first-year South Iredell head coach Mitch Johnson said. “You want to be able to come out and execute a little better than we did. But I’m very proud for our kids coming out from the get-go and preparing to win and battle. This is an intra-county game and it’s a big bragging rights game. This is a game we could’ve fallen off, but the guys were focused and ready to play. But I’d like to finish and execute a little more.”

The Warriors didn’t go quietly. They responded to South Iredell’s early barrage with a barrage of their own. CJ Ferguson took a handoff 75 yards to the house on the first drive of the second quarter, cutting the Vikings’ lead to 14-6 with 10 minutes left in the half.

But the Vikings responded on the very next drive just a few plays later when Warren hooked up with Will Vuk on a 42-yard pass play to give the Vikings a 21-6 lead. South Iredell added a safety to take a 23-6 lead into the half. With the Vikings up 23-6 at the half, Johnson had a message for his team.

“I told them that we needed to focus on Viking football,” Johnson said. “I felt like we got lazy and lackadaisical. That was the part that was frustrating. It was that type of stuff that we had to reiterate. This is a game for us to get ready and better ourselves because we knew that next week, we have a tall task and get to play the number one team in the state, and they focus on the key details.”

The two teams opened the second half trading possessions before Neal added his second TD of the night on a 75-yard run that all but put the game out of reach.

Warren’s second of the night with six minutes left in the third and Neal’s third of the night with a minute left in the third wrapped up the scoring for both teams.

Neal finished the night with 195 yards on 14 carries and three TDs. In addition to his 204 yards and a touchdown in the air, Warren added 78 yards of his own on the ground with two TDs.

Ferguson led the Warriors with 189 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown.

Undefeated, the Vikings will take their 3-0 record to Kernersville next week to face off with East Forsyth. East Forsyth is currently the number one team in the state. West Iredell travels to St. Stephens.

Johnson said he and his team are looking forward to a chance to put South Iredell back on the map with a win.

“For us, South Iredell’s been down so we really want to make a splash,” Johnson said. “We are going to not fear East Forsyth but respect them. They are a heck of a ball club, but we also know what we are capable of. We really want to focus on us and get better. Let’s see what we got. It’s not every day, every year that you get to face the number one team in the state, so why not embrace it and enjoy it.”

SCORING SUMMARY

South Iredell;14;9;20;0 – 43

West Iredell;0;6;0;0 – 6

First quarter

SI—Neal 7 run (Cabello kick), 10:20

SI—Warren 8 run (Cabello kick), 4:39

Second quarter

WI—Ferguson 75 run (kick failed), 10:47

SI—Vuk 42 pass from Warren (Cabello kick), 9:23

SI—Safety, 1:25

Third quarter

SI—Neal 73 run (kick failed), 6:09

SI—Warren 39 run (Cabello kick), 3:26

SI—Neal 14 run (Cabello kick), :57