South Iredell ‘a force to be reckoned with’ after beating Statesville

TROUTMAN—Jaylin Neal rushed for two touchdowns Friday night as South Iredell beat Statesville 29-13.

The season is in its infancy, but this victory, which elevated the Vikings to 2-0, should get others attention, first-year South Iredell coach Mitch Johnson suggested to his team in the post-game huddle.

“Everyone now knows we’re a force to be reckoned with,” Johnson shouted.

ANSWERING THE CHALLENGE

The Vikings led 12-0 at halftime and 15-7 following Daniel Cabello’s 27-yard field goal with 10 minutes, 35 seconds, left in the fourth quarter.

Steven Smith broke free in traffic around the Statesville 35 on the ensuing kickoff and raced down the right sideline for a 90-yard touchdown return. The Greyhounds were unsuccessful on the two-point conversion but, trailing 15-13, were very much in the game.

South Iredell stopped Statesville on downs and scored twice in the final four minutes to seal the deal. Sacari Stevenson dropped the ball on his way to the end zone but picked it up and continued to paydirt for a 33-yard TD run with 3:45 left. Cabello’s extra-point kick made it a two-possession game, 22-13.

Caleb Donaldson recovered a Statesville fumble and advanced it to the Greyhounds 4-yard line on the following possession. Neal punched the ball in the end zone on the next play for his second 4-yard TD of the night.

“Our guys are full of grit,” Johnson said. “Tonight was a sign of that.”

PLAYERS OF THE GAME

South Iredell’s J’quan Dobbins and Stevenson were named the offensive and defensive players of the game, respectively.

Dobbins’ 48-yard touchdown run with 2:10 left in the second quarter gave the Vikings their 12-point halftime lead. He finished with 93 yards on eight carries.

Stevenson had two sacks in addition to other tackles.

SPOILED RETURN

The victory soured Rydell Cowan’s return to Troutman. Cowan, who played at South Iredell, served as a Vikings assistant coach the previous 12 seasons before taking the reins this year at Statesville.

The Greyhounds managed only 22 yards on 24 plays in the first half and finished with fewer than 100 yards of offense for the night.

“(We) still have to improve our quarterback play,” he said. “We have too many athletes not to be able to get them the ball.”

The Greyhounds did not have the services of starting quarterback Gino Kerns, who was out for an unspecified reason. They used three QBs in his absence.

“Our game plan changed (Thursday)” because of that, Cowan noted. “A change that late in the week hurt.”

OTHER NOTABLES

KeMarri Daniels’ 20-yard TD run on the opening drive of the third quarter got Statesville on the scoreboard following a pedestrian first half.

Jaylen Himes’ 40-yard kickoff return to the 50 set the table for that scoring drive.

“We knew just needed a spark and we could be right back in the game,” Cowan said.

It wasn’t enough to offset an otherwise dominant performance by the Vikings defense.

The Vikings amassed 273 rushing yards on 49 carries. Neal had 84 yards on the ground. Quarterback Brice Warren added 63 rushing yards.

“Our game plan was to run the ball,” Johnson said. “… We wanted to be smash mouth.”

Will Vuk hauled in three passes from Warren totaling 52 yards.

UP NEXT

South Iredell hits the road for the first time this season when it pays a visit to West Iredell this coming Friday.

Statesville (1-1) travels to Lake Norman the same night.

SCORING SUMMARY

Statesville;0;0;7;6—13

South Iredell;0;12;0;17—29

Second quarter

SI—Jaylin Neal 4 run (kick failed), 7:21.

SI—J’quan Dobbins 48 run (kick failed), 2:10.

Third quarter

S—KeMarri Daniels 20 run (Sam Buckner kick), 6:37.

Fourth quarter

SI—Daniel Cabello 27 FG, 10:35.

S—Steven Smith 90 kick return (run failed), 10:19.

SI—Sacari Stevenson 33 run (Cabello kick), 3:45.

SI—Neal 4 run (Cabello kick), 1:26.