Source: Sports pause lifted at North Iredell

North Iredell reportedly reversed Wednesday’s decision to pause athletic activities until Monday, but the R&L was unable to confirm that before Thursday’s deadline.
A source inside North Iredell athletics told the R&L on Thursday that now Raider teams could practice or play provided it was off the school’s campus. Attempts to reach Athletic Director John Sherrill and Principal Diana Jones to verify that claim and comment on what spawned the change were unsuccessful.
Sherrill notified the R&L on Wednesday that sports were temporarily being suspended at North Iredell. The student body has been remote learning this week. “We have put athletics at North Iredell on a pause starting (Wednesday) in hopes to help lower our quarantine numbers,” Sherrill wrote in an email. “We hope to resume practice and games on Monday, September 13th.”
According to the aforementioned unnamed source, as of Thursday evening North Iredell’s varsity football team was going to play Friday night at Bunker Hill. Other sporting events reportedly to be played Friday include the soccer team’s game against Lake Norman, which will be held at West Iredell, and the cross county team’s participation in the Friday Night Lights meet in Kernersville.
North Iredell (0-1) hasn’t played football since the Aug. 20 season opener at home against South Iredell. The Raiders’ game Aug. 27 against Lake Norman was canceled due to COVID protocols. They were supposed to play Bunker Hill (2-0) last Friday but ran into the same problem. The game was moved to this Friday because both teams had open dates.
ELSEWHEREThe football teams at Mooresville (1-1) and South Iredell (1-2) are back in action Friday night, and both have their work cut out.
The Blue Devils travel to Davie County (2-0), which has scored 98 points in two games.
South Iredell hosts East Forsyth (2-0), which claimed back-to-back 4A state championships in 2018-19 before slumping this past spring and finishing 3-4 during the COVID-delayed 2020 season.
Lake Norman canceled its home game Friday against Alexander Central due to COVID protocols. It will not be made up.
Statesville and West Iredell have open dates Friday.