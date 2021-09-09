Source: Sports pause lifted at North Iredell

North Iredell reportedly reversed Wednesday’s decision to pause athletic activities until Monday, but the R&L was unable to confirm that before Thursday’s deadline.

A source inside North Iredell athletics told the R&L on Thursday that now Raider teams could practice or play provided it was off the school’s campus. Attempts to reach Athletic Director John Sherrill and Principal Diana Jones to verify that claim and comment on what spawned the change were unsuccessful.

Sherrill notified the R&L on Wednesday that sports were temporarily being suspended at North Iredell. The student body has been remote learning this week. “We have put athletics at North Iredell on a pause starting (Wednesday) in hopes to help lower our quarantine numbers,” Sherrill wrote in an email. “We hope to resume practice and games on Monday, September 13th.”

According to the aforementioned unnamed source, as of Thursday evening North Iredell’s varsity football team was going to play Friday night at Bunker Hill. Other sporting events reportedly to be played Friday include the soccer team’s game against Lake Norman, which will be held at West Iredell, and the cross county team’s participation in the Friday Night Lights meet in Kernersville.

