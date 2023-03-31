OLIN—Thanks to the heroics of Jaycee Warren, North Iredell beat West Rowan 7-6 on Thursday.

The Raiders (8-2) trailed 6-5 and were down to their last out when Warren stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning. The freshman ripped a two-strike pitch to right-center to score the tying and winning runs.

Maicie Earnest pitched the win. She struck out two, allowed five hits and walked six.

Andi Stroud provided three hits and an RBI for North Iredell. Emma Norris, Barrett Williams and Earnest each paired hits with Williams having two RBIs and Earnest one. Also with hits were Dilynn Norris and Kinley Moss.