SOFTBALL: Cougars advance to fourth round of playoffs

TAYLORSVILLE—Kenzie Church homered and drove in two runs as Alexander Central defeated Providence 4-1 in the third round of the 4A state softball playoffs Tuesday.

The Cougars (25-2) scored once in both the first and second innings and then added two runs in the third inning.

The Panthers ended the shutout in the fourth inning on Maddy Mateo’s solo home run but were unable to mount a comeback.

Alexander Central pitcher Faith Carrigan allowed only three hits, and she struck out 11.

Kirstyn Herman and Abby Teague each supplied one hit and one RBI for the Cougars.

Alexander Central will host East Forsyth in the fourth round at 7 p.m. Friday.