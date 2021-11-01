SO WE MEET AGAIN: North Iredell, Foard playing for berth in 3A state championship

The odds suggested North Iredell and Fred T. Foard—the top two ranked 3A teams in the West all season—would cross paths again in the state playoffs.
Well, here we are.
The stakes couldn’t be much higher.
The Raiders (25-1) host the Tigers (26-3) in the 3A Western Regional championship game Tuesday. Game time is 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission at the door is $8.
This will be the fourth meeting between the two powerhouse programs. They split two regular-season meetings with each winning at home. North Iredell holds a 2-1 edge because of its win over Foard in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference tournament championship.
Tuesday’s winner advances to Saturday’s 3A state championship match in Raleigh. They will play the Eastern Regional champion at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum. Game time is set for 1:30 p.m.
“We’ve got home court this time,” North Iredell junior Tilley Collins said. “That’s a big plus.
“It will be a great matchup. We’re looking forward to it.”
The Raiders’ come-from-behind, five-set victory in the WFAC tournament title game Oct. 20 at Foard assured they would not have to leave home in the playoffs. The N.C. High School Athletic Association made them the No. 1 seed in the West.
North Iredell has beaten each of its four playoff opponents in three sets.
Saturday’s win over Kings Mountain required resilience in the opening set. With the home crowd behind them the Raiders pulled through to win it 29-27. They went for the jugular after surviving that heart-stopper, beating the Mountaineers (21-3) 25-11, 25-10 in the last two sets.
“Playing here helps,” North Iredell coach Dave Markland said. “Our fans are great.”
The Raiders are seeking their fifth regional championship and fifth trip to Raleigh. They captured 3A state championships in 2008 and 2017 and were the 3A state runners up in 2010 and 2011.
Foard, winner of the last two 2A state titles, is 8-0 all-time in state championship matches.
Cedar Ridge (29-2) of Hillsborough and J.H. Rose (24-3) of Greenville are playing Tuesday as well to determine who represents the East in Saturday’s 3A state title game. Cedar Ridge beat Rose 2-1 in a best-of-three format in October.