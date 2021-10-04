Sitting down at the dinner table with Hoffman, entire Virginia Tech O-line

Before the Hokies came in, the cooks prepared around 45 extra pounds of protein to go along with eight or 10 more quarts of each of the restaurant’s side dishes.

“We just give them all the food they want,” Clark said.

Clark has multiple tables reserved in the middle of the restaurant with place settings all laid out. One table runs almost the length of the dining area and there’s another table right next to it to accommodate up to 21 players.

The veterans arrived early on Wednesday and set up at the smaller table. Brock Hoffman (Statesville H.S.) sat on one side next to Luke Tentua and Johnny Jordan. Tyrell Smith, Silas Dzansi and Lecitus Smith sat across from them.

All the underclassmen sat together at the larger table.

“That’s the little kids table today,” Dzansi said, with a laugh.

The restaurant had a six-pack of sauces on each table, but Hoffman asked for “Alabama White” before the food arrived. Hoffman gets teased for the special request — he describes it as a horseradish-type sauce — but most of his teammates use the sauce after trying it.