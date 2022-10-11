 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SIAA registering for youth basketball

basketball logo

SIAA Sports has opened registration for recreational youth basketball. This program is offered for all boys and girls in kindergarten through 8th grade, as well as high school boys grades 9-12.

Practices for grades 1-8 begin in November and are held at local Mooresville I-SS county schools. Saturday games will begin in December and run through the first weekend in March. Our instructional kindergarten and high school basketball programs run January-March.

For more information and to register online by the Oct. 30 deadline, visit www.siaasports.com.

